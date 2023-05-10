Frankie Goes to Hollywood biopic Relax in preparation | Movies

Relax, about the rise of 80s pop group Frankie Goes to Hollywood, was announced to be in the works. The film will be directed by Bernard Rose, who directed the music video Relax, as well as films such as Candyman and Ivans xtc.

VSScott Howells, who rose to fame in Its a Sin, the Russell T Daviess drama set during the AIDS epidemic in the 80s and 90s, will play the band’s lead singer, Holly Johnson. His memoir, A Bone in My Flute, forms the basis of the film.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood formed in 1980. Their first three singles, Relax, Two Tribes and The Power of Love each topped the charts in 1984, and the first two were briefly banned by the BBC due to their sexual provocation. .

The band reunited for a pre-Eurovision show this week. Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for the National Lottery

Their debut album achieved pre-sales of over a million, but their follow-up in 1986 was less successful, and the following year Johnson continued their label, ZTT, and began a solo career.

On Saturday, the band reunited for the first time in 36 years in their hometown of Liverpool to perform a Welcome to the Pleasuredome song as part of a pre-Eurovision concert.