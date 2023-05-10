Why Stranger Things Only Nominated One Actor For The Emmys This Year

I think it’s finally my year, are the famous last words of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, but unfortunately actor Joseph Quinn will have to wait a little longer.

While at this point it feels like the kids of Netflix’s 80s sci-fi series will be grandparents ahead of Season 5, with the WGA strike delaying production and the general speed at which the Duffer brothers delivered for seasons. Nonetheless, elements from past summers have been massively popular in Season 4 Vol. 2 double episodes will be up for consideration for the Television Academy this year. But Emmy rules mean most Stranger Things stars aren’t eligible for this year’s ballots.

In June 2022, the TV Academy eliminated the hangover episode rule, which allowed a series that premieres episodes from the current season after the May 31 eligibility deadline but before the start of the nomination vote to undergo Emmy consideration.

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been split into two parts. Flight. 1, consisting of seven episodes, was released on May 27, 2022 and competed for the 2022 Emmys, where it earned 13 nominations and won five for stunt coordination, sound editing (one hour), sound mixing ( one hour), prosthetic make-up and musical supervision.

Towards the start of this year’s eligibility period (which began on June 1, 2022), Netflix dropped Vol. 2 installments, featuring two epic episodes with a combined running time of nearly four hours: Chapter Eight: Daddy and Chapter Nine: The Piggyback. Under the new rules, these are considered orphan episodes for the purposes of awards eligibility, which prevents the show from submitting to the drama series category (which requires a minimum of six), or any of the series’ main acting categories, where stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbor have been recognized for previous seasons.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. cr. Courtesy of Netflix 2022

Despite Vol. 2 having notable turns like Sadie Sink as tomboy Max Mayfield or Quinn as rock n roll Eddie Munson, the only Stranger Things actor eligible for Emmy actor recognition this year is Dacre Montgomery, for actor guest in a drama series.

Montgomery plays Max’s deceased half-brother, Billy. Although he was killed by the Mind Flayer in Season 3, the character appears in The Piggyback finale when Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower) puts Max into a trance, with her deceased brother appearing in a vision to blame her for his death. dead.

While a spot for Montgomery is possible, the 28-year-old will face a tough field that includes actors from presumptive drama series contenders such as The Last of Us (Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Gabriel Luna), Succession (James Cromwell, Arian Moayed) and Better Call Saul (Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Michael McKean, Tony Dalton, Mark Margolis).

Stranger Things is the most hyped show with this unique situation, and it would be hard to see it ruled out. When the hangover rule was in effect, acclaimed shows like Hulus The Handmaids Tale in 2019 managed to get several key accolades, such as writing and directing and won three, including the actor and actress guest drama for Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones.

There were 22 actors submitted for Vol. 1 in the interim primary races. To be eligible for guest categories, an actor cannot appear in more than 50% of episodes in a given season.

But it won’t just be about Montgomery. Netflix and the creators focused on the two-hour, 19-minute finale, submitting it to Emmy Creative Arts races for which it was eligible, as well as the two major categories for directing and writing. Sadly, Dad wasn’t submitted in any category (yes, that’s the one that includes Noah Schnapps’ heartbreaking line, that’s what holds this party together, which he delivers to Mike in the car).

Netflix also has more than enough drama series to submit in the top category, like former Emmy winner The Crown, Shonda Rhimes Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte, and political thriller The Diplomat.

Read the list of submissions for Stranger Things below. Voting for the Emmys begins June 15.

Stranger Things 4 Emmy Submissions

Guest Actor (Drama) Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove

Directing (drama) The Duffer Brothers, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Writing (Drama) The Duffer Brothers, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Cinematography (one hour) Caleb Heymann, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Musical composition (original dramatic score) Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Music Supervision Nora Felder, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Vintage Hairstyle/Character Sarah Hindsgaul, Katrina Suhre, Brynn Berg, ODena Gibson, Tariq Ferguson, Jamie Freeman, Charles Grico, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Period/Character Makeup (non-prosthetic) Amy L. Forsythe, Devin Morales, Erin Keith, Nataleigh Verrengia, Benji Dove, Jan Rooney, Lisa Poe, Rocco Gaglioti Jr., Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Period Costumes Amy Parris, Kristin Garaventa, Seth Elliott, Pam Aaron, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Picture Editing (Drama) Dean Zimmerman, Katheryn Naranjo, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour) Craig Henighan, Will Files, Ryan Cole, Korey Pereira, Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday, Ken McGill, Steve Baine, David Klotz, Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Sound Mixing (one hour) Craig Henighan, Will Files, Mark Paterson, Michael P. Clark, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

