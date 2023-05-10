Passenger dies at Metro Red Line station in Hollywood





A passenger died Tuesday night at a Red Line subway station in Hollywood, but foul play is not suspected, officials said. Officers responded to the death just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollywood/Vine station, said Constable Matthew Cruz, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. He said there was no evidence of foul play and it was a natural death, but said the official cause of death would be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner. The coroner’s office said Wednesday morning the cause of death has not been determined and identification is pending notification of next of kin. Subway officials said a Red Line operator was notified that a passenger was having difficulty breathing and requested that medical personnel meet the train at the Hollywood/Vine station, according to spokesman Dave Sotero. from Metro. While the team attempted to save lives at the station, they failed, Sotero said. Although preliminary indications indicate the death was not drug-related, Sotero said Metro has recently seen improvements on that front, following a new campaign the implementation of a zero tolerance policy for drug use. He said there had been a decrease in drug-related complaints and an increase in drug-related arrests. We crack down on illegal drug use on the subway, Sotero said. Other law enforcement officers have been assigned to implement the policy, he said, adding that Metro security personnel have also been trained to carry Narcan, which can reverse a overdose. But he admitted there is no quick fix for the recent increases in drug use, as well as violent crime, on subways and buses and in train stations. It will take time to continue to fix the problem, Sotero said. According to a Times investigation. This number is already higher than the total number of deaths on the system for all of 2022. At least one of these deaths was declared a homicide. According to the Metros annual report, serious crime in 2022 increased by 24% of the previous year, and remains up for the start of the 2023 school year. In addition to the drug-free campaign, the agency is working to improve security through an ambassador program launched last summer and plans to form its own police force.

