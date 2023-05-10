Brian Cox applied for lead actor Emmy despite ‘Succession’ limited screen time





Brian Cox’s performance as Logan Roy in Succession was submitted in the lead actor category at this year’s Emmys, despite his character’s limited screen time in season four. Variety confirmed that Cox’s turn as a billionaire media mogul will be considered alongside his co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, the latter of whom moved into the main category after being previously listed as a supporting actor. READ MORE: Estate season four, episode one recap: Deals, drama and divorce The announcement comes despite the fact that Cox’s character died in the third episode (“Connor’s Wedding”) of the current and final season. Afterwards, it had been speculated that the actor would be demoted to either the supporting or guest actor categories. As this is not the case, Succession could now go down in history as the first show to land three Dramatic Lead Actor nominations in the same year. It would also be the first time this has happened in a top male category. Cox’s performance in the HBO drama earned him numerous accolades, including two previous Emmy nominations for the second and third seasons. Strong, who plays Roy’s eldest son, Kendall, received a 2020 lead actor nomination. Since Logan’s death in episode three of season four, Cox has only appeared on the show through an old video recording. In a recent interview with VultureCox confirmed Logan would make guest appearances in future episodes, though he didn’t specify how many. I come back and have a few scenes later, which is a flashback, the actor said. We had to be very careful not to give away the game, he added of filming his characters’ deaths. I came in three episodes later [than when the rest of the episode was filmed] do the death thing, and I did nothing. I just lay there and had the phone close to my ear. That’s why I think there was a very strong affirmation and a very strong reason to think that he might not be dead at all. Maybe it’s all just a trick! If you think about it, the last image is a body bag. Anyone could be in that body bag, there’s a possibility.

