B5 star Dustin Michael confirms his partner is trans actor D Smith





Musician Dustin Michael has confirmed his partner is trans actor and director D Smith while condemning the epidemic of violence against black trans women in the United States. In a social media video today (May 10), lead singer of R&B group B5 said he felt compelled to go public with the relationship following the recent murder of trans star Koko Da Doll, in the US state of Georgia. Koko, also known as Rasheeda Williams, was found shot April 18 in southwest Atlanta. A 17-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the murder and remains in politics. Williams was best known for appearing in the 2023 documentary the city of Kokomo, which was directed by Michael’s partner, Smith. Michael said Williams’ murder hit him “close to home”, and that as a man in a relationship with a trans woman, he wanted Smith “to feel seen and loved with no strings attached”. “I don’t want to be one of those men who takes advantage of a trans woman privately and not celebrates her publicly,” Michael said. He explained: “As men, as black men, we don’t allow ourselves to openly love whoever we want to love without fear of public judgment and humiliation. “I feel like we’re taught as kids that being emotionally or sexually ambiguous is wrong and we learn to suppress certain feelings…We never grow up and really learn to deal with them. “ Michael added that he believed young, straight men were forced to hide very valid feelings and, therefore, vented their frustrations on marginalized members of the community. The star said it was because of these incidents of violence against trans women that he wanted his girlfriend to understand that she “has a place where she can feel safe”. “I’m in a great relationship with someone who makes me very happy,” he said. “She’s very sexy, very talented and most importantly, she has a beautiful caring spirit, which I adore.” In a Instagram postSmith, also known for starring in Love and hip-hop: Atlanta, said she was “so proud” of Michael for directing the video. “We’ve known each other for almost 10 years now and every moment with you has always been validation,” she wrote. “So many men only dream of being as brave as you. “Thank you for being the example of a human who just loves a human. I am so grateful for your heart, your ambition and your spirit.

