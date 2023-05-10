WASHINGTON The Hollywood writers’ strike which harasses the television and film industries has now scrambled the White House’s schedule.

An MTV mental health special that was to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to his office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris opted not to attend the Los Angeles-area event because it would have been considered crossing the picket line. It’s a political stalemate for Democrats who are counting on the support of the unions.

The person was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone the conversation from MTV’s Mental Health Day of Action.

President Joe Biden called for a fair deal for writers at a White House film screening this week.

Nights like these are reminders of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and worth they deserve, Biden said. I sincerely hope that the writers’ strike in Hollywood will be resolved and that the writers will receive the fair treatment they deserve as soon as possible.