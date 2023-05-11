Beware of Striking Writers: Hollywood Has Changed Forever

Yes you can not see the Hollywood sign from the picket line outside the Netflix compound on Sunset Boulevard. It’s obscured by an office tower with a buxom advert for a Bridgerton spin-off splashed across the wall. Yet Hollywood, with its mysterious paraphernalia, is all around you. The Writers Guild of America ( WGA ), which called for a strike, goes back to the beginnings of cinema. The language used by the strikers is steeped in history. They talk about the rooms where screenwriters meet to work on a script and about the ratings, often brutal feedback they receive from studio executives. In Los Angeles, Hollywood still confers cachet. You can see horns blaring in support of passing car strikers.

It’s a city and an industry in turmoil. The strike, the first in 15 years, is the latest manifestation. Cinemas are still struggling to attract audiences after the pandemic. Media companies are drowning in debt. Amid a glut of TikTok celebrities and minor Hollywood glitz, only a few old war horses like Tom Cruise are guaranteed to bring out the crowds. The main cause of the fuss is streaming. Its firehose of content keeps people at home, rather than going to the multiplex. His shows cost the film industry a fortune. And they’re served up with such speed that it’s harder than ever to create universal cultural icons. Still, when it comes to leisure activities, there are few better ways to get a hit for $15 or less.

Streaming hasn’t just changed the way people watch TV . It also changed the business model. With studios and streamers under one roof, what was once a success-driven value business has become a subscription-driven volume business. MoffettNathanson, a media-focused consultancy, illustrates this perfectly with a quote from a talent agent: Streaming transformed an industry with a profit pool that resembled the New York skyline online. Los Angeles skyline. In other words, a few monumental hits, with a slew of minor hits and misses in between. Above this landscape, no streamer is bigger than Netflix. It’s not for nothing that Hollywood calls it the Netflix strike.

Netflix may not have changed Hollywood on its own; HBO an avant-garde designer TV , deserves screen credit. But its success shows that there is no turning back. At the end of March, he had 232.5 million subscribers worldwide. This gives it a huge base to absorb the costs of the shows. Unlike its rivals, its streaming service is profitable, allowing it to reinvest in better content. Its geographic reach allows it to take low-budget series in local markets, as it did in 2021 with Squid Game, a dystopian South Korean satire on inequality, and turn them into global hits. Its new inexpensive ad-supported tier offers huge potential for increased revenue and subscriber growth.

Considering his strength, you’d think he could afford to splash the writers. Perish the thought. In a volume business, cost is key. Its ability to control production expenses helped strengthen its cash position in the first quarter. Investors loved it. The writers, once accustomed to more lavish treatment, did not. Their replica, visible on the picket lines outside the Netflix offices: Fists up. Pencils down.

Talk to the strikers and it’s hard not to feel sympathy. In the age of pre-streaming, writing for a moderately successful film or TV series guarantees a stable income. Writers’ rooms, with at least eight scribes shooting at each other, were common during work in pre-production, on set, and during editing. Help writing an episode of 26 TV show could take most of the year. Once a movie is released or a TV aired, there was a lucrative secondary market, including home video and syndicated sales, which brought in residual royalties. It was easy to measure success. Third-party companies reported ratings, box office numbers and aftersales.

The early days of streaming were, on the contrary, even better. Not only has Netflix and deep-pocketed tech giants like Apple and Amazon pumped money into content to attract subscribers. They made up-front payments regardless of success (they kept most of the viewing figures to themselves). They gave writers unusual creative freedom. The streaming wars have spawned a golden age TV .

But since investors took fright at bloated budgets, the money tap has been turned off. The shows are shorter than in the pre-broadcast era and the work is intermittent. Writing after pre-production has all but stalled, says Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, union captain and screenwriter for Netflix, whose comedy show, Survival of the Thickest, premieres this summer. She says she was shocked at how uncompromising the platform was when she asked for more writers on set. It led to a lot of soul-searching.

It’s not just the WGA . The directors and actors enter separate contract negotiations with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers ( AMPTP ), which represents the studios, before the June 30 deadline. They too have concerns about wages, staffing and residuals. In the background is artificial intelligence, and the question of whether it will change the economics of the movie industry as much or more than the internet.

Sunset Boulevard, the sunset industry

Given such seismic shifts, it wouldn’t be surprising if guilds were stubborn. They have voice on social networks. The lavish salaries that studio bosses pay themselves, while cutting costs elsewhere, make easy targets.