Lana Del Rey Channels Classic Hollywood in New ‘Candy Necklace’ Music Video

Lana Del Rey has released the 10-minute music video for “Candy Necklace” featuring Jon Batiste from her new album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The video, directed by Rich Lee and shot in Los Angeles, sees the singer embody many Hollywood starlets throughout history like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Short, also known as The Black Dahlia.

The black-and-white video features behind-the-scenes footage of Del Rey through the camera finder, in the makeup chair, and alongside collaborator Batiste on the piano.

Everything about the video, why everything was supposed to be behind the scenes, is because all these women who changed their names and changed their hairstyles, like me, Del Rey told the team at one point in the video.

It’s like they all fell into these different snake holes. So the whole thing is like, how do you learn from this and not fall into your own thing?

Watch the video for ‘Candy Necklace’ below.

In a four-star review of Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, NMEsaid the Los Angeles artist’s ninth album was “one of his most revelatory works to date” and “continues to expand the artistry of the modern icon”.

He adds, “Ocean Blvd might deal with some major existential questions, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and cements Del Reys’ status as one of modern music’s most intriguing songwriters.”

Last month, ‘…Ocean Blvd became the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, surpassing albums by P!nk, Taylor Swift and more.

Upon the album’s release in March, it debuted at number one on the Official Albums Chart, making it her sixth chart-topping album in the UK.

Del Rey was also recently confirmed as the final headliner for BST Hyde Park this summer. She will perform on the last day of the 2023 festival on Sunday July 9.