Entertainment
Lana Del Rey Channels Classic Hollywood in New ‘Candy Necklace’ Music Video
Lana Del Rey has released the 10-minute music video for “Candy Necklace” featuring Jon Batiste from her new album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.
The video, directed by Rich Lee and shot in Los Angeles, sees the singer embody many Hollywood starlets throughout history like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Short, also known as The Black Dahlia.
The black-and-white video features behind-the-scenes footage of Del Rey through the camera finder, in the makeup chair, and alongside collaborator Batiste on the piano.
Everything about the video, why everything was supposed to be behind the scenes, is because all these women who changed their names and changed their hairstyles, like me, Del Rey told the team at one point in the video.
It’s like they all fell into these different snake holes. So the whole thing is like, how do you learn from this and not fall into your own thing?
Watch the video for ‘Candy Necklace’ below.
In a four-star review of Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, NMEsaid the Los Angeles artist’s ninth album was “one of his most revelatory works to date” and “continues to expand the artistry of the modern icon”.
He adds, “Ocean Blvd might deal with some major existential questions, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and cements Del Reys’ status as one of modern music’s most intriguing songwriters.”
Last month, ‘…Ocean Blvd became the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, surpassing albums by P!nk, Taylor Swift and more.
Upon the album’s release in March, it debuted at number one on the Official Albums Chart, making it her sixth chart-topping album in the UK.
Del Rey was also recently confirmed as the final headliner for BST Hyde Park this summer. She will perform on the last day of the 2023 festival on Sunday July 9.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/lana-del-rey-channels-classic-hollywood-in-new-candy-necklace-music-video-3441801
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Large number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
- Lana Del Rey Channels Classic Hollywood in New ‘Candy Necklace’ Music Video
- Flyers to hire Keith Jones, currently of NBC Sports Philly, as president of hockey ops
- 8 fashion tips to transform into the protagonist of a horror game
- DVIDS – News – DAF Senior Leaders Hold Dialogue on Defense Innovations in a Strategic Race
- Donald Trump to appeal after jury finds former US president E Jean Carroll sexually abused – BBC News
- Why is Sudan so prone to civil war? : NPR
- A flower-shaped soft robot could make brain monitoring less invasive
- Actor with dwarfism triggers ableism warnings for A Midsummer Nights Dream
- Google Photos Adds New ‘Magic Editor’ Feature Powered by Generative AI
- Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Peanut allergy: skin patches show promise in young children