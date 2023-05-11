The 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to downtown this Memorial Day weekend with a star-studded Li

Entertainment
The Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to downtown Jacksonville, May 25-28, 2023. The festival will feature free performances by several award-winning artists on two stages along the St. Johns River, including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis , Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Samara Joy, Eric Roberson with special guest Jeff Bradshaw, Larry Carlton and more!
“It has been a tremendous privilege as Mayor to support the long-standing tradition of our annual Jacksonville Jazz Festival,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “Jazz Fest has grown into a premier event that attracts thousands of tourists and major artists from across the country. Jacksonville has a strong history steeped in jazz culture and arts, and this festival continues to showcase our excellence on the national stage.”
Kicking off the four-day music festival is the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition presented by Keyboard Connection – The Piano Place at the Florida Theater on Thursday, May 25. Five piano finalists will compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to perform at the festival on Sunday, May 28. Admission is free and without registration.
The Jacksonville Jazz Festival weekend will continue May 26-28 with free performances at Swingin’ Stage presented by Publix Super Markets at Riverfront Plaza and Groovin’ Stage presented by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority at Ford on Bay behind the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville River Front. Festival hours are Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, 4-11 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, 4-10:30 p.m. Very limited Premium Experience packages are available for purchase.
Other festivities include Jazz Jam, Jazz Marketplace and Jazz Clinic presented by V101.5. Two jazz clinics will be held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 27, the first at 10 a.m. with U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors and the second at 1 p.m. with Reuben Rogers. Both clinics are free, but registration is required to attend.
This year’s commemorative poster was created by our own graphic designer, Rachel Henley. Rachel grew up in Jacksonville as a 4th generation member of the press and first experienced the Jacksonville Jazz Festival from the seat of her stroller. “Overall, it was an honor to create and work on this piece of art, illustrating the lushness of Jacksonville’s landscape and the overflowing music that descends on our city during Jazz Fest week,” said Rachel Henley. Signed and numbered or unsigned posters are available for purchase.
Important operational information about this year’s Festival:
This year, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival is cashless. Customers can use all major debit and credit cards, mobile and tap to pay for their purchases on the spot. Cash payments will not be accepted.
Dedicated secure entry points will be at the following locations:
- Water St. at the corner of Hogan St.
- Independent Dr. next to the VyStar building, east of Hogan St. and west of Laura St.
- Laura St. south of Bay St.
- Boat dock and water taxi at Riverfront Plaza
- Newnan St. at Independent Dr. next to the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront
- Between Newnan St. and Market St. along Bay St.
Road closures and restricted access to streets will begin Monday, May 22n/a and until Tuesday, May 30e.
- Monday May 22n/a 7:00 a.m. (until Monday, May 29e 02H00)
- Hogan St from Water St south to Riverfront, vehicular traffic north to E Bay St
- tuesday 23 mayrd 7:00 a.m. (until Tuesday, May 30e 02H00)
- Continue with all previous closures
- Freelance Dr from Hogan St to Laura St
- Wednesday May 24e No new closures
- Thursday May 25e 6:00 a.m. (until Monday, May 29e 02H00)
- Continue with all previous closures
- Close Hogan St south of Bay St with festival facility pass and VyStar parking only
- Close Laura St from Bay St to Independent Dr with festival facility pass and Wells Fargo parking only
- Full closure Independent Dr from Hogan St to Newnan St (until Tuesday May 30e 02H00)
- Full closure Newnan St from Bay St to Independent Dr
- Complete closure of the northbound Newnan Street exit on the Main Street Bridge
- Friday May 26e (until Monday, May 29e 02H00)
- Continue with all previous closures
- Complete closure of pass road from Independent Dr to Bay St under Main Street Bridge
- Partial closure of the southernmost lane of Bay Street, Hogan Street to Market Street (lane closed for golf cart traffic only)
On-street parking will begin to be suspended on May 21st at 6:00 p.m. and will resume from May 29e unless otherwise stated.
- Sunday May 21st Evening 6:00 p.m.
- Hogan St from Water St to the Riverfront (resumes Tuesday May 30e)
- Liberty St from Bay St to the Riverfront (resumes Tuesday May 30e)
- Monday May 22n/a Evening 6:00 p.m.
- Continue Hogan St from Water St to Bay St
- Hogan’s Independent Dr at Main Street Bridge
- Newnan St from Bay St to Independent Dr
- Market St from Bay St to back of Hyatt Hotel (Courthouse Dr)
- Wednesday May 24e Evening 6:00 p.m.
- Laura St of Independent Dr in Bay St
- Continue Newnan St to Riverfront
- Coastline Dr (across from Hyatt Parking Garage on Riverfront)
- Thursday May 25e Evening 6:00 p.m.
- Bay St from Hogan St to Market St (only a few yards down the southernmost lane)
Visit the Jacksonville Jazz Festival social media channels, @JacksonvilleJazzFestival on Facebook and @jaxjazzfest on Instagram and Twitter, and the website jacksonvillejazzfest.com for more information and other updates.
Thank you to our sponsors and partners: Publix Super Markets, Jacksonville Aviation Authority, Keyboard Connection – The Piano Place, Florida Department of Health, Jessie Ball DuPont Fund, Sun Pass, T-Mobile, UF Health Jacksonville, Wounded Warrior Project, AARP, VyStar Credit Union, JEA, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Florida Theatre, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk, Marriott Jacksonville Downtown, Action News Jax, V101.5, Hot 99.5 and JME – Jacksonville Music Experience.
About the Jacksonville Jazz Festival
The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is a free, multi-day music festival produced by the City of Jacksonville Sports and Entertainment Division. The festival welcomes residents and visitors to enjoy live music, food, drink and activations throughout the weekend in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Jazz Festival features two great music stages, Piano Competition, Jazz Marketplace, Jazz Clinic and more. For updates and information, please visit jacksonvillejazzfest.com.
About the City of Jacksonville Sports and Entertainment Division
The City of Jacksonville’s sports and entertainment division attracts, welcomes, and creates opportunities that generate economic impact, accelerate the Jacksonville brand, and improve quality of life and cultural engagement for visitors and residents. Jacksonville hosts hundreds of diverse events each year, making Northeast Florida a premier destination with a rich tradition and world-class hospitality. For more information, visit events.coj.net.
