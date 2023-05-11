Christians have a ‘voice’ in Kirk Cameron: Writer-actor to appear at Billy Graham Library for religious book

After a months-long tour across the country to nearly a dozen public libraries to share messages promoting family, faith and country, Los Angeles-based actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron is working with Reverend Franklin Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse to bring a new Book Hour to families and children, Fox News Digital has learned.

The event will take place this Saturday, May 13 at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We expect around 1,000 people to show up on Saturday,” a spokesperson for Brave Books said of attendance Wednesday.

“Kirk will be joined by Franklin Graham for the two hours of story we have scheduled. Both are sold out,” the publisher said.

Brave Books, a Texas-based conservative children’s book publisher, said of Saturday’s event, “We’ll still have our patriotic time, followed by Kirk reading his children’s book As You Grow.”

In comments exclusive to Fox News Digital, Reverend Graham said: “Libraries used to be safe places for families, but many of them now seem like agenda-driven places that welcome drag queens to organize hours of stories for children.

He added: “It’s just plain wrong and I’m so glad Kirk Cameron decided to tell a different story, a story with biblical values.”

“We need to teach our children the truth of God’s word, and that’s exactly what Kirk wants to do.”

Reverend Graham also said: “It’s a shame that some libraries and activists have tried to shut him down. They want him to shut up and sit down, but Kirk isn’t afraid to take a stand on what’s fair, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Reverend Graham said: “I want to thank Kirk Cameron and Brave Books for taking a stand to bring the voice of Christians to the table of today’s cancel culture, where it seems like it’s all happening. until it’s Jesus Christ.”

“Together we pray for the spiritual and moral renewal of America.”

Cameron told Fox News Digital in an email, “Being invited to the Billy Graham Library to read my children’s book on Christian virtue is a great honor, like being invited to the Library of Congress to teach others what it means to be a true American. »

He added, “Franklin Graham’s presence at this family reunion adds significant spiritual weight and reminds us of a time in our not so distant past when America was more in tune with the ‘Fruit of the Spirit’.”

Cameron will host Story Time for Families at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Billy Kim Hall at the Billy Graham Library, Reverend Graham’s team confirmed to Fox News Digital. This is a ticketed event and advance reservations are required (storytime tickets are sold out).

The book signing event will take place at 3 p.m. at the Billy Graham Library and is free and open to the public, with no reservations required. Copies of Cameron’s book “As You Grow” will be available for purchase at the Billy Graham Library’s Ruths Attic Bookstore or guests can bring their own copies, the library said.

After Saturday’s event in North Carolina, Cameron’s next scheduled book event will take place in Seattle in late May.

Brave Books said it was scheduled to speak at the Seattle Central Library on May 27 at 10:30 a.m. PST.

Anyone can find out more by visiting the publisher’s website.