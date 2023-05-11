Entertainment
Christians have a ‘voice’ in Kirk Cameron: Writer-actor to appear at Billy Graham Library for religious book
After a months-long tour across the country to nearly a dozen public libraries to share messages promoting family, faith and country, Los Angeles-based actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron is working with Reverend Franklin Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse to bring a new Book Hour to families and children, Fox News Digital has learned.
The event will take place this Saturday, May 13 at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We expect around 1,000 people to show up on Saturday,” a spokesperson for Brave Books said of attendance Wednesday.
ARIZONA FAMILIES GIVE A GLANCE OF HOPE TO KIRK CAMERON, SHERIFF MARK LAMB BOOK EVENT: GOD WILL WIN
“Kirk will be joined by Franklin Graham for the two hours of story we have scheduled. Both are sold out,” the publisher said.
Brave Books, a Texas-based conservative children’s book publisher, said of Saturday’s event, “We’ll still have our patriotic time, followed by Kirk reading his children’s book As You Grow.”
In comments exclusive to Fox News Digital, Reverend Graham said: “Libraries used to be safe places for families, but many of them now seem like agenda-driven places that welcome drag queens to organize hours of stories for children.
He added: “It’s just plain wrong and I’m so glad Kirk Cameron decided to tell a different story, a story with biblical values.”
“We need to teach our children the truth of God’s word, and that’s exactly what Kirk wants to do.”
Reverend Graham also said: “It’s a shame that some libraries and activists have tried to shut him down. They want him to shut up and sit down, but Kirk isn’t afraid to take a stand on what’s fair, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Reverend Graham said: “I want to thank Kirk Cameron and Brave Books for taking a stand to bring the voice of Christians to the table of today’s cancel culture, where it seems like it’s all happening. until it’s Jesus Christ.”
NEW JERSEY FAMILIES BRING KIRK CAMERON TO TEARS OF HOPE AT 10TH PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK EVENT
He continued, “We need to teach our children the truth of God’s word, and that’s exactly what Kirk wants to do.”
“Together we pray for the spiritual and moral renewal of America.”
Cameron told Fox News Digital in an email, “Being invited to the Billy Graham Library to read my children’s book on Christian virtue is a great honor, like being invited to the Library of Congress to teach others what it means to be a true American. »
He added, “Franklin Graham’s presence at this family reunion adds significant spiritual weight and reminds us of a time in our not so distant past when America was more in tune with the ‘Fruit of the Spirit’.”
Cameron also said, “Together we pray for the spiritual and moral renewal of America.”
Cameron will host Story Time for Families at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Billy Kim Hall at the Billy Graham Library, Reverend Graham’s team confirmed to Fox News Digital. This is a ticketed event and advance reservations are required (storytime tickets are sold out).
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The book signing event will take place at 3 p.m. at the Billy Graham Library and is free and open to the public, with no reservations required. Copies of Cameron’s book “As You Grow” will be available for purchase at the Billy Graham Library’s Ruths Attic Bookstore or guests can bring their own copies, the library said.
After Saturday’s event in North Carolina, Cameron’s next scheduled book event will take place in Seattle in late May.
Brave Books said it was scheduled to speak at the Seattle Central Library on May 27 at 10:30 a.m. PST.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Anyone can find out more by visiting the publisher’s website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/christians-have-voice-kirk-cameron-writer-actor-appear-billy-graham-library-book
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Christians have a ‘voice’ in Kirk Cameron: Writer-actor to appear at Billy Graham Library for religious book
- Blue Devil Women’s Golf advances to NCAA Championship
- Peter Do appointed creative director of Helmut Lang
- Asia plunges ahead of US inflation report
- Google Store for Google Made Devices and Accessories
- Do doctors need degrees?
- Ex-Pakistani PM Khan taken into custody for 8 days amid deadly protests
- China raids offices of business consultancy Capvision
- Former president calls Kaitlan Collins a ‘mean person’ in tense moment – Deadline
- Turkey’s closely watched elections could stretch Erdogan’s rule or set the country on a new course | KTAB
- Piers Morgan: Keir Starmer must wake up tough if he wants to be PM
- First baby born using DNA from three people: UK | science and technology news