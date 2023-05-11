One word made Trump’s Hollywood remarks even worse: Kirschner

A word used by former President Donald Trump to justify his earlier remarks of a Go to Hollywood the tape may have made him the “most damaging witness” against itself in the civil lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, according to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

A Manhattan jury found the former president liable for sexual assault and defamation on Tuesday after Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. Carroll, a ancient She magazine columnist, was awarded $5 million in damages in total.

The trial lasted two weeks and included Carroll and 10 other witnesses testifying on his behalf, including two women who swore under oath that Trump also sexually assaulted them years ago. Trump has never appeared in court to testify in his own defense, and his legal team has never called any witnesses.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks during the Values ​​Voter Summit on October 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C. While discussing Trump’s courtroom defeat to E. Jean Carroll, l Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner pointed to Trump’s damning video testimony: “He confessed that his habit, his pattern, his practice, his right as a star was to sexually assault women,” Kirschner said on his podcast.

Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty



Kirschner, a legal analyst and avid critic of the former president, broke down some of the takeaways from Trump’s verdict in his latest justice matters podcast episode Wednesday, in particular by distinguishing a video deposition of the former president of October which was broadcast in front of the jury.

During the video, Trump is questioned by Carroll’s lawyer about statements he made in the infamous Go to Hollywood audio clip that leaked ahead of the 2016 presidential election, in which the former president brags about welcoming Billy Bush to be able to “grab” women whenever he wants because he’s famous.

Trump defended his statements during his deposition, saying, “Well, historically, that’s true with a star.”

“Well, if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true,” he continued. “Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately, or fortunately.”

Kirschner said Trump’s justification during the deposition made his statements in the Go to Hollywood strip all the more “breathtaking and despicable” and pointed to the former president’s choice of the word “thankfully.”

“He said ‘luckily when you’re a star they let you.’ Fortunately or unfortunately,” Kirschner said. “So Donald Trump confessed. He was perhaps the most damaging witness against Donald Trump. He confessed that his habit, his pattern, his practice, his right as a star was to sexually assault women.”

Newsweek has already contacted Trump’s press team regarding his deposition tape.

Another key takeaway from Tuesday’s verdict, Kirschner added in his podcast, was that the jury chose to believe the testimony of Carroll and other sexual assault victims against Trump, even though the charges had been laid several times. decades after Carroll’s meeting with the former president.

“One of the main and most important takeaways, sexual assault victims are trustworthy,” Kirschner said.

“And late reporting is quite normal in sexual assault cases,” he continued. “I mean, what victim would want to be dragged through the mud, demonized, abused, defamed? What sexual assault victim would want to sit in a public forum like an open court and be called a liar hour after hour?”

“When someone is sexually assaulted, there are all kinds of reactions. People go into shock,” continued the former prosecutor. “People are scared. They are scared that the violence will escalate if they shout… So that, I submit, is one of the most important takeaways from this landmark verdict for a victim of sexual assault and defamation.”

Although Carroll provided graphic details of his sexual assault, the jury did not find the former president responsible for rape, and the former president will not serve any prison time since the allegations were brought against him as part of of a civil trial.

Trump was also found guilty of defaming Carroll by calling his claims a “scam” and a “hoax and lie” in a Truth Social article in October. He has maintained since the verdict that the charges are false and part of a “witch hunt” against him.

Following Tuesday’s verdict, a Trump spokesperson said Newsweek, “The Democratic Party’s never-ending witch hunt against President Trump reached a new low today. In jurisdictions fully controlled by the Democratic Party, our nation’s justice system is now compromised by left-wing extremist politics. claims of troubled individuals to interfere with our elections, causing great damage.”

The spokesperson also indicated that Trump’s defense team intended to appeal, adding “and we will win in the end.”