Sacramento fixture Shokis reopens with new purpose

Summer in Sacramento is no small feat: even with the Delta’s famous breeze, the frequent 100-degree days provide dry, unrelenting heat.

But for Ansel Lundberg, Shoki’s ramen has always been worth a try, no matter the season.

“I feel like ramen is some kind of winter food, but their soup was so good it was worth going [eat there] even when it was hot outside,” he said.

A frequent customer at the restaurant former R Street locationShoki Ramen House, Lundberg moved to Sacramento after college and called Shoki’s “one of the first great restaurants” he remembers trying in the city.

Lundberg is among those who developed a fondness for Shoki, as it is commonly known, from customers who lined up on R Street for a bowl when owners Kathy and Yasushi Ueyama closed the place in 2021 to local artists who contributed artwork to the new iteration of the restaurant at 2530 21st St., which reopened with limited hours on April 27.

“Our concept here is that Yasushi wants and I want everyone to feel like they come to our house, so the foods, the drinks that we use, the things that we choose are things that we actually choose at home that we think it’s really good,” Kathy said.

Its sage green exterior walls, picket fence patio and gray tile floors under warm lights are a far cry from the charred building that caught fire in 2018. And “Kathy and Yasushi’s Kitchen” has its own cast of inanimate characters: Enter the restaurant and the titular Shoki – a framed painting gifted by Yasushi’s great-grandfather, a frog holding a leaf like an umbrella, Snoopy and Woodstock all populate the space.

Janelle Salanga / CapRadio

From art to menu, this Shoki’s holds the story of a restaurant with many names, traveling across an ocean and a city, and the chef who has always accompanied it: Yasushi. After the 2018 fire, construction delays and more, this community favorite reopened over the weekend; Yasushi assembles every plate and bowl from scratch – the potstickers and gyoza are fresh the day they are served – while Kathya full-time teacher at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove, works at the front.

Reservations are requiredand sell out the same day they open, Monday of each week.

While the measured opening left some people confused, Kathy said she was rooting to make sure the shop’s two main employees, alongside their son, who handles social media, don’t burn themselves out. .

“Right now, we’re living it week by week,” she said. “[It’s] for us to be able to… come back without having mass production and using pre-made stuff, because that defeats the reason why Yasushi wanted to be back in the kitchen.

It also ensures that everyone can enjoy the food.

“He doesn’t want to go through what he did on the last day of R Street where he made people wait for hours and we had to start counting and then we had to turn people away after they waited so a long time,” she said.

And, Kathy added, it gives the chef a chance to experiment: “He’s always remaking things – our ramen toppings change from day to day because he’s just playing. and improve.”

A story of change, a return to form

The restaurant has always been about evolution: Yasushi’s first Shoki was in Japan, and named for his love of jazz and sake – Shoki Jazz and Jizake, founded in 1988. He then opened the Shoki Ramen House on the 24th Street in 2007 after the Ueyamas moved. return to Sacramento.

But Shoki Ramen House wasn’t the first restaurant the couple opened in Sacramento. They had previously opened a Japanese restaurant in Folsom in 2001, which Kathy said had a learning curve.

“For him, it was really kind of learning to do things here in California,” she said. “For me, it was the first time I was thrown into a restaurant.”

The transition from a restaurant serving a wide range of Japanese cuisine to a ramen house in particular happened for a number of reasons, the main one being that people’s expectations are a limiting factor to Yasushi’s originality.

Enter Shoki’s famous tantanmen ramen – “California-born ramen,” as Yasushi calls it. It was a culmination of the experience he gained at a ramen shop in San Jose before opening the first Sacramento Shoki’s and his past experience as a licensed nutritionist.

In the original Shoki, everything was supposed to be done from scratch – a practice that the current Shoki have continued.

“The main concept was sesame seeds,” Kathy said. “Usually tantanmen is made with peanuts and yuzu, but Yasushi, as a dietitian, knew a lot of people had peanut allergies, so he wanted to make sure he didn’t use any.”

The R Street and 21st Street locations, similarly named Shoki Ramen House, came later, then the Shoki’s food truck. And now the 21st Street location is Shoki’s Ramen, Gyoza & Koji, reflecting a new menu focus.

Janelle Salanga / CapRadio

The vision for reopening Shoki is evolving, Kathy said. Initially, the location was meant to be a replica of the R Street location, and at some point Yasushi planned to retire.

But after some thought and conversations with Kathy, he decided he wanted to be back in the kitchen.

“He said, ‘I want to go back,'” she said. “Not just how he started out on 24th Street, but when he was cooking with his grandmother, with his mother, as a dietitian and sake sommelier.”

All of these disparate experiences are integrated into the small-batch meals that Yasushi serves up every weekend. ingredients he uses.

Janelle Salanga / CapRadio

Most of them are both organic and California-based, sourced from places like Riverdog Farm and Full Belly Farms in Guinda and Chico’s Rancho Llano Seco.

“We go to the farmers’ market on Sundays to shop,” she says. “We use organic Mary’s [Free Range] chicken, cheekbones, everything. His bones are even organic now, [the ones] which he uses to make broth.

Sacramento’s impact on Shoki

The Ueyamas see the restoration process as closely tied to building relationships with local businesses and customers.

They have partnered with Gunther’s Ice Cream to offer azuki and kurogoma green tea ice cream, and offer a yuzu citrus cider from Two Rivers Cider Company, as well as Himitsu, a Ruhstaller beer.

Janelle Salanga / CapRadio

And their customers have also influenced Shoki’s: In its early days, the restaurant originally didn’t offer takeout, Kathy said, until a customer wanted a bowl of his ramen as his last meal.

For many, the restaurant has become a family tradition.

“We had a client the other day…he took his shirt off because he bought another one. [Shoki’s] shirt, and he’s like, ‘Can you sign it?’ “, She said. “That’s where they kind of grew up.”

Photo courtesy of José Di Gregorio

Among these is local artist Jose Di Gregorio, who regularly took his daughters to the R Street location on Friday nights for a “night out dinner”.

He says the heart of the Shoki experience hasn’t just been the food, but the relationships around it.

When Shoki’s on R Street closed at the start of the pandemic except to sell ramen kits and then switch to take-out only, Di Gregorio said that was when he was really ” become friends” with the Ueyamas.

“We frequented Shoki’s a lot more as an option, partly because the options were limited, but also because we like the food,” he said. “Whether it was small talk or something like that, they developed a real concern and curiosity about who we were…and [Kathy] would provide my daughters with free drinks or an ice cream, or give me a beer [from time to time].”

Di Gregorio also painted the mural on the side of the new restaurant, at Yasushi’s request, and says it’s a reflection of friendship first, “livelihoods working together” second.

“Kathy is my friend who owns Shoki, and you know, I’m her friend who happens to be an artist,” he said. “I see them, and I’m really happy for them, and I love being part of the relationships that they make.”

