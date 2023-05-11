North Hollywood man arrested for fentanyl overdose death in Glendale





A North Hollywood man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 fentanyl-related overdose death of a 19-year-old man in Glendale, authorities said this week. The overdose death occurred in December 2021 when Tevan Gevorkian and a friend unknowingly ingested fentanyl, according to a press release from the Glendale Police Department. Both men suffered a medical emergency after taking the powerful synthetic opioid. Medical personnel could not save Gevorkian. His friend was taken to hospital and eventually recovered. While the 19-year-old’s cause of death was known, detectives from Glendale Robbery and Homicide were unsure where the drugs came from. During a 16-month investigation, detectives were able to trace the fentanyl back to 23-year-old Heriberto Galvan. Glendale PD personnel arrested Galvan and worked with special agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency to charge the 23-year-old. Galvan was charged with distribution of fentanyl causing death, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and multiple weapons charges, authorities said. Heriberto Galvan, 23, of North Hollywood, was arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related overdose of a 19-year-old man in December 2021. (Glendale PD) Our deepest condolences to the family of Tevan Gevorkian. I had the pleasure of meeting Tevan’s father. I learned of a life cherished by his family and many members of the Glendale community, Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid said in the statement. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at LA Crime Stoppers.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/north-hollywood-man-arrested-for-fentanyl-related-overdose-death-in-glendale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos