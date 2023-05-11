Actor James Cosmo launches Scotch whiskey





Game Of Thrones Actor James Cosmo has teamed up with Annandale Distillery to create a blended Scotch whiskey, called Storyman. The blend was created by Keith Law, Annandales master blender and owner teacher David Thomson. Storyman combines Annandales two award-winning single malts Man O Words and Man O Swords and grain whisky. The whiskey includes various vintages and types of spirits from ex-Bourbon fresh and refill casks, and ex-Burgundy STR casks (shaved, toasted and recharred). Bottled at 46% ABV, Storyman is available for pre-order online at storymanwhisky.com for $55 ($70) per 700ml bottle. Cosmo said: “It has always been a dream of mine to create my own whiskey. The kind of whiskey that is delicate, complex and with a warmth that grows inside you. I always thought it would be just a dream until the filming and production of the film outlaw kinga film about the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce. I learned about the Annandale Distillery, steeped in history and located in the heart of Bruces land. I met the team and I was impressed by their passion for whiskey, the creation of a good dram, and it spoke to me, it really touched me. The whiskey not only utilized the expertise of Annandale Distillerys, but also MMR Research, the company founded by Thomson and his wife and business partner, Teresa Church. MMR Research looked at consumer research, audience demographics, concept design and whiskey testing with consumers. Master Mixer Law added: The mixing process took a long time to go through properly. It was a process that involved talking with James, having in-depth conversations to identify the types of whiskey that James likes to enjoy. What we have created is a smooth and complex whisky, with hints of vanilla, honey, citrus and smoke. What we wanted to do was capture the essence of James whiskey memories and make it tangible, and that’s what we did with Storyman. Cosmo isn’t the only celebrity to have entered the world of spirits in recent weeks. Brad Pitt took his first steps into spirits with the launch of a gin, while Emma Watson teamed up with her brother to release Renais gin.

