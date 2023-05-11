West Hollywood to host virtual roundtable on meth and fentanyl crisis





The City of West Hollywood will host a free virtual roundtable on the meth and fentanyl epidemic with panelists who will bring together diverse perspectives, including health and addiction professionals, as well as a leading author and journalist on this question. The free virtual round table will take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6 p.m. via the Zoom platform. RSVP is requested in advance on the Zoom link posted on the City of West Hollywoods websitecalendarlist of events onwww.weho.org/calendar. A link to the Zoom webinar will be emailed to attendees who registered prior to the event. The forum will also be broadcast live on theCity WeHoTV YouTube Channel. This conversation aims to raise awareness in the community about the dangers of these drugs, the impacts on the community and the resources available, said Lauren Meister, council member for the city of West Hollywood. This problem knows no borders and affects all of our cities, large and small, across the country. The roundtable will be co-hosted by West Hollywood City Council Member Lauren Meister and Beverly Hills City Council Member Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD. Panelists will include: Bruce Boardman Boardman is the CEO of Social Model Recovery Systems (SMRS), a nonprofit organization that provides behavioral health services at 10 Los Angeles County sites to those whose lives have become unmanageable due to drug use. alcohol and other drugs and/or whose mental health problems interfere with leading a productive life. He has worked at SMRS for over 30 years and is recognized as a pioneer in the treatment of concurrent disorders.

Healthcare in Action provides mobile medical crisis response services and provides homeless community members with medical, mental health and addiction treatment services.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center offers outpatient treatment, group support, and harm reduction programs. The Centers Methodology program is specifically for those who are ready to reduce the harm caused by crystal meth.

The Friends Research Institute offers free outpatient drug treatment and harm reduction programs to gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men who use methamphetamine. The program combines group counseling with contingency management and offers incentives for submitting urine samples that show no recent methamphetamine use.

The Tarzana Treatment and Awakening Recovery Center offers residential treatment for addiction recovery and sobriety. In addition to the City of West Hollywoods work with contracted agencies, the city has taken steps to educate and raise awareness in the community about the methamphetamine and fentanyl epidemic. The city has held a series of community forums on meth use, including one as early as 2014 that focused on the effects of crystal meth and GHB. In 2017, the City launched a campaign with contracted providers to educate the public about the dangers of crystal meth use, prevention, and available treatment programs. In 2019, the City began partnering with its contract and collaborative partners to distribute fentanyl test strips to the community. In 2022, more than 10,000 fentanyl test strips were distributed during Pride weekend and more than 5,000 were distributed during the December holidays leading up to New Year’s Eve. The City continues to support its partner agencies by providing them with free fentanyl test strips for outreach, events and to make available to community members in lobbies and common areas.

