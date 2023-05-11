



The actors behind King George and Reynolds are housemates as well as co-stars. queen charlotteCorey Mylchreest has revealed he lives with Freddie Dennis who plays Reynolds on the Netflix show. From Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story released last week (May 4), fans have been obsessed with the relationship between Queen Charlotte and King George and their secretaries. At first, Queen Charlotte is perplexed by Brimsley, but they soon come to care a great deal about each other. Meanwhile, it’s clear that King George and Reynolds have been close from the start. Now Corey Mylchreest, who plays King George III, has revealed he and Freddie Dennis are even closer to the screen. LEARN MORE: Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest was convinced another actor had been chosen for King George Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest lives with Reynolds actor Freddie Dennis in real life.



Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, @coreymylchreest via Instagram

In a brand new interview with PopBuzz, we asked Corey and India Amarteifio, who plays Queen Charlotte, who in the queen charlotte are they most trusted to be their royal advisors. India responded quickly, saying, “Probably my royal adviser on the show, which is Sam Clemmett, because he’s just awesome and very mature and seems to know a lot about life.” Reflecting on the question, Corey then added: “I would probably go, Sam, I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], possibly my adviser on the show, Freddie Dennis, who I live with now, having not known him before. Who we’re kidding is Freddie.” Yes. Corey and Freddie bonded so much on set that they decided to move in with each other. For those wondering just how close Corey and Freddie really are, all you need to do is take a look at their Instagram feeds. The boys appear on each other’s pages regularly and Corey recently posted a carousel in Freddie’s honor featuring several adorable behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the duo together. Corey captioned the dump, “And now it’s time to recognize the real king of the show… It’s me. It’s always me. Always will be. But this guy @freddiedennis is still pretty cool.” On-screen besties being off-screen besties. We like to see it. Learn more Bridgerton news here: FLO reveals its secrets in “The Tower of Truth” | PopBuzz meets





