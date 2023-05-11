Mother’s Day in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebs who did extravagant things for their moms

While most people will give their mothers traditional items on Mother’s Day, in the past, celebrities have given their parents and grandparents life-changing gifts during the May holiday.

Many famous mothers, in particular, were the first to support their famous children at the start of their careers. Therefore, it makes sense that these Hollywood stars go to great lengths to show their appreciation.

Take a look below to find out which celebrities gave their moms some flamboyant Mother’s Day gifts.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

For decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has shown a public fondness for the women who helped raise him, his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and grandmother, Helene Indenbirken. As a rising young star in Hollywood, DiCaprio often attended the Oscars arm-in-arm with these two women. Moreover, in the years since his rise as one of the best actors in the film industry, he has continued to attend the ceremony with his mother.

Irmelin raised DiCaprio as a single mom on a fixed income in the Los Angeles area and helped support him through his early years as a child actor. Consequently, the mother-son duo have publicly shared a close relationship for decades. For Mother’s Day in 2006, DiCaprio went above and beyond to show his appreciation for his mother and grandmother while doing something to help the environment.

DiCaprio worked with an environmental organization called TreePeople to plant an entire grove of trees in honor of the two women.

“Planting trees is a great way to say thank you to the mothers in our lives. By joining forces with TreePeople on Mother’s Day and every day, we help reforest the decimated mountains of Southern California. It’s time to do what we can for the planet,” DiCaprio said in a statement at the time.

2. David and Victoria Beckham

Typically, on Mother’s Day, a son or daughter will give their mother a gift card, cook her breakfast, or invite her to a nice brunch to show their appreciation for all the years of support and of comfort he provided. However, football legend and celebrity David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria, decided to give their mothers something extra special for Mother’s Day.

On Mother’s Day in 2013, the power couple bought their mother‘s completely mark–new Audis for about $50,000 for each vehicle. The couple have never spoken publicly about the gift, but both would have liked the women who raised them to know how much they appreciate their lifelong support.

3.Ashton Kucher

Before hitting the big screen and building his brand as a popular TV star, Ashton Kutcher grew up with his family in Homestead, Iowa. When he was 13, he worked with his stepfather to build a house for the whole family. On Mother’s Day in 2015, Kutcher decided to show her appreciation for the wonderful childhood her mother helped give her by remodeling the house.

“Being able to do this for my mom is like a lifelong dream. You know, you’re growing up and you have a good parent, and I don’t know if there’s anything I can do that really say thank you, but trying it feels good,” Kutcher said in a TV interview.