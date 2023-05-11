Entertainment
Mother’s Day in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebs who did extravagant things for their moms
While most people will give their mothers traditional items on Mother’s Day, in the past, celebrities have given their parents and grandparents life-changing gifts during the May holiday.
Many famous mothers, in particular, were the first to support their famous children at the start of their careers. Therefore, it makes sense that these Hollywood stars go to great lengths to show their appreciation.
Take a look below to find out which celebrities gave their moms some flamboyant Mother’s Day gifts.
MOTHER’S DAY GIFT IDEA: ETERNAL ROSES AND SOUVENIR BOUQUETS
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- David and Victoria Beckham
- Ashton Kutcher.
1. Leonardo DiCaprio
For decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has shown a public fondness for the women who helped raise him, his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and grandmother, Helene Indenbirken. As a rising young star in Hollywood, DiCaprio often attended the Oscars arm-in-arm with these two women. Moreover, in the years since his rise as one of the best actors in the film industry, he has continued to attend the ceremony with his mother.
Irmelin raised DiCaprio as a single mom on a fixed income in the Los Angeles area and helped support him through his early years as a child actor. Consequently, the mother-son duo have publicly shared a close relationship for decades. For Mother’s Day in 2006, DiCaprio went above and beyond to show his appreciation for his mother and grandmother while doing something to help the environment.
DiCaprio worked with an environmental organization called TreePeople to plant an entire grove of trees in honor of the two women.
“Planting trees is a great way to say thank you to the mothers in our lives. By joining forces with TreePeople on Mother’s Day and every day, we help reforest the decimated mountains of Southern California. It’s time to do what we can for the planet,” DiCaprio said in a statement at the time.
2. David and Victoria Beckham
Typically, on Mother’s Day, a son or daughter will give their mother a gift card, cook her breakfast, or invite her to a nice brunch to show their appreciation for all the years of support and of comfort he provided. However, football legend and celebrity David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria, decided to give their mothers something extra special for Mother’s Day.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
On Mother’s Day in 2013, the power couple bought their mother‘s completely mark–new Audis for about $50,000 for each vehicle. The couple have never spoken publicly about the gift, but both would have liked the women who raised them to know how much they appreciate their lifelong support.
3.Ashton Kucher
Before hitting the big screen and building his brand as a popular TV star, Ashton Kutcher grew up with his family in Homestead, Iowa. When he was 13, he worked with his stepfather to build a house for the whole family. On Mother’s Day in 2015, Kutcher decided to show her appreciation for the wonderful childhood her mother helped give her by remodeling the house.
“Being able to do this for my mom is like a lifelong dream. You know, you’re growing up and you have a good parent, and I don’t know if there’s anything I can do that really say thank you, but trying it feels good,” Kutcher said in a TV interview.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/hollywood-celebrities-extravagant-gifts-famous-mothers-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shell wins UK Supreme Court case over 2011 oil spill off the coast of Nigeria
- Mother’s Day in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebs who did extravagant things for their moms
- Updates across mobile, web, AI and cloud — Google for Developers Blog
- The VP and CFO of Washington International Shippers sold 100% of their shares \
- Researchers are testing how wooden structures can withstand an earthquake
- Protesters disrupt Volkswagen shareholders meeting over alleged Uyghur forced labor Radio Free Asia
- Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest lives with Reynolds actor Freddie Dennis in real…
- Source: Flyers to name Keith Jones as president of hockey operations
- PTC and Made2Flow partner to support sustainability in fashion and retail
- Samsungs 2023 TV Lineup Unleashes Wow Factor, Early Orders Available in South Africa Samsung Newsroom
- INTERNATIONAL PARTNER SERVICE CORPORATION WITH DONATE LIFE AMERICA
- Should PM Rishi Sunak take private flights?