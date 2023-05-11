Why are Hollywood writers going on strike? The 2023 Writers’ Strike, Explained

It’s been a dramatic week in Hollywood, to say the least.

On May 2, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), an alliance of two unions representing more than 11,000 writers in film, television, news, radio and online, went on strike, demanding higher salaries and a stable remuneration structure, as well as fairer agreements and contracts and provisions on artificial intelligence, by list of WGA proposals.

The guild, when announce the strikecalled the moment an “existential crisis” for writers.

Writers on the picket line on the fourth day of the strike march in Hollywood, California on May 5. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

We reached this moment today, not of our own choosing, but because corporate attacks on writers’ incomes and working conditions have pushed us to the brink of existence, said Chris Keyser, co-chair of the WGA Bargaining Committee. organizations website.

Over the past week, writers have been picketing the headquarters of major studios including Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros., Universal Studios and others.

Protesters held up signs demanding higher salaries and targeting studio executives with tongue-in-cheek messages like, Give up just ONE yacht and Pay your writers or else spoil Succession.

As the strike enters its second week, production on several major television shows has come to a halt.

Saturday Night Live went dark on May 6, and late-night shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert also stopped taping live episodes, airing reruns instead.

Why do writers quit work? Here’s what to know about why writers are striking and what the strike means for upcoming TV shows and movie releases.

Why are Hollywood writers going on strike?

The writers went on strike after six weeks of failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, an organization that represents major Hollywood studios and production companies like Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony , Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney.

One of the main demands of the strikes is higher compensation.

According to a recent WGA Report.

Our salaries have plummeted over the past few years as streamers’ profits have skyrocketed, writer Amanda Mercedes told TODAY.com.

Mercedes, 36, who lives in Burbank, Calif., is a staff writer for ABC police procedural The Rookie: Feds. She says the rise of streaming services like Netflix has completely changed the business model, making it harder for writers to find consistent, well-paying work.

While a successful show might have lasted for seasons in the cable age, providing writers with steady work and years of learning, big-budget, big-budget shows designed for streamers are usually shorter and renewed. with less consistency. Writers have to scramble from job to job.

With traditional television models, the work lasted six months, nine months, a year. I saw a writer the other day who said his last job was four weeks, and it’s just not viable to be able to string together gigs like this for a living,” Mercedes said.

Streaming also leads to different writers room formats. Mercedes pointed to the growing use of scaled-down mini writers’ rooms that hire fewer writers for shorter periods and often pay less, according to the WGA. In a small room, a small group of writers usually work with the showrunner to break down the season’s plot points and work on scripts, which are completed without them.

Mini-rooms crush writers’ ability to string together jobs like we used to, Mercedes says.

Much is at stake for Mercedes, who spoke to TODAY.com just before joining the picket line at Paramount headquarters.

Mercedes began her editorial work last May and joined the WGA in September, just in time to qualify for health insurance before welcoming a baby in February.

It’s objectively a terrible time to come to break in and start a family, she wrote in a recent Instagram post. But I will carry this baby to the picket line so that I have some hope of staying in this business while raising it.

Screenwriters are also fighting for higher residual payments, or the payments screenwriters receive when shows they worked on are re-released, whether as reruns or in syndication.

According to WGAhalf of all writers now work in streaming, which pays less residuals for new and pre-existing shows.

Valentina Garza, a producer and screenwriter who has worked on shows such as Wednesday, Only Murders in the Building and Jane the Virgin, shared a stark example on Twitter of low residual payments on streaming services.

In case anyone wonders why the WGA is on strike, here’s my residual streaming check for two episodes of “Jane the Virgin,” she tweeted, share a photo of a check for three hundred. One for .01 another for .02. I think streamers can do better.

In the face of these industry changes, the union is proposing regulations regarding artificial intelligence, compensation structures to compensate for residual disposal, preservation of the writers’ room, minimum wage for streaming and guaranteed number weekly jobs for writers, per a WGA Document.

The Guild’s proposals, according to the WGA, would cost the studios $429 million a year. The studios’ counter-proposals were $86 million.

How is the writers’ strike affecting TV shows and movies?

As the WGA strike enters its second week, some major shows and movies have delayed production.

Some shows, including CBS Evil Drama and the Apple TV+ Comedy Loot, halted production after writers formed picket lines at filming locations. In solidarity with the writers, many non-writer crew members reportedly joined the strike, stalling filming.

Other shows are delayed because there are no writers to staff their writers’ rooms.

ABC Abbott Elementary writers were supposed to return to the writers room (May 3) to begin the third season, series star Sheryl Lee Ralph told TODAY.com on Friday. They won’t.

Likewise, the creators of Stranger Things announced on Twitter that the filming of the supernatural series of Netflix would be postponed.

The writing doesn’t stop when filming begins, read a tweet from show producers brothers Matt and Ross Duffer. While we were thrilled to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, that is not possible during this strike. We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then finished and out. #wgastrong.

Protesters hold signs in a picket line outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 3. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Several other shows have also suspended production, including HBO hacks, AppleTV+ Breakup and a planned Game of Thrones prequelA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

On the movie side, pre-production has also been halted on Marvel Studios’ vampire thriller Blade, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Late-night talk shows, which rely on writing teams, have also gone dark.

Seth Meyers, himself a member of the WGA, spoke out in favor of the strike days before NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers went off the air.

I’m very confident that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable, he said on his show April 24. And, as a proud member of the guild, I’m so grateful that there’s an organization out there looking out for writers’ best interests.

TV soap operas, on the other hand, can continue to air fresh content for at least a little longer. As Vulture reports, Days of Our Lives has a backlog of new episodes that will stretch well into the fall, while General Hospital has about a month of new content.

Note that reality shows, sports, daytime talk shows and news shows are not affected by the strike.

When will the writers’ strike end?

It’s hard to say when the writers’ strike will end.

The last time the WGA went on strike in November 2007, the strike lasted until February 2008, when the union reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The most recent three-month strike disrupted the seasons of many hit shows at the time, including The Office, Friday Night Lights and Breaking Bad. The entertainment landscape has changed in these 100 days as a result, leading to a reality TV boom (for example, NBC released “The Celebrity Apprentice” around this time; “Cops” was developed during the 1988 writers’ strike).

Meanwhile, several Hollywood stars have spoken out in favor of the current strike.

“That’s what I would do on TV without writers,” Mandy Patinkin wrote in a viral tweet, sharing a video of himself standing in silence.

Rob Lowe, Tina Fey, Fran DrescherSeth Meyers, Mindy Kaling and other celebrities have also been spotted on picket lines over the past week. Pete Davidson delivered pizza during a strike in Brooklyn.

Mercedes says that while she does not know if the current strike will last as long as the previous one, she is confident that she and her colleagues will strike for as long as it takes to get the contract we need.

Creativity starts with us, she added, and the rest of the industry cannot move forward without the words on the page.