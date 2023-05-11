Entertainment
‘Love Again’ Actor Sam Heughan Says He’s ‘Still Looking’ For The Chosen One (Exclusive)
THE Foreign Heartthrob Says He ‘Gave All The Gifts And Came Around When We Least Expected’ Looking For Love
Sam Heughan goes to great lengths to seduce a woman in his new rom-com love one more time. His character even asks the pop icon for advice Cline Dion.
In real life, he’s also a “romantic at heart,” he says in the new issue of PEOPLE. Asked about the craziest thing he’s done in his quest for love, Heughan replies, “I’ve done all the goodies and showed up when you least expected it, but, so far , I’m still looking for.”
He certainly has no shortage of admirers. Heughan, who also appears as 18th century Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser on Starz’ popular time drama Foreign, has had fans in a frenzy since it first aired in 2014.
Heughan says that over the years he has received marriage proposals, been ambushed at a dinner party and received intimate autograph requests. “I signed a few body parts,” he admits.
Not that he cares about enthusiasm. “Our fans have supported us for 10 years now,” he says. “It’s always nice to meet people. They’re great.”
Related:Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Connect With Help from Cline Dion in love one more time Trailer
The Scotland native is likely to gain more followers thanks to love one more time. He plays Rob, a cynical music journalist whose new cell phone has the reassigned phone number of a man who died two years prior.
This man’s former girlfriend, Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) sends intimate messages to her late lover, and Rob receives the messages, unbeknownst to Mira who falls in love with her from afar.
While profiling Dion (who made her acting debut playing herself) for an article, Rob asks her for advice and she shares anecdotes from her own love affair with her late husband, talent manager Ren Anglildied in 2016. “God, it’s so heartbreaking when she tells it,” Heughan recalled.
Although the two shared several scenes, they never actually filmed together during the COVID-era production, which wrapped before his diagnosis with the debilitating disorder stiff person syndromea rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.
“We were able to make it work through the magic of the movies. And she’s so good, she’s so professional, and I think those scenes are really important. There’s a great connection between Rob and Cline at the end” , said Heughan.
Dion recorded five new songs for the film, and his hits like “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” also play in the film. Heughan is a particular fan of this single and sang it during off-hours filming in London when costar Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas (which also has a hilarious cameo) would welcome the cast and crew to their home.
“We had great dinners and karaoke nights where we sang Cline a lot, ate amazing food,” he says.
Related:Cline Dion releases gripping lyric video for love one more time Title track and announces 5 new songs
Although Dion herself didn’t join in the joy, the cast still has a deep affection for her.
“She’s kind. She’s funny. She didn’t need it, but she gave us so much of her time,” Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE at the premiere of love one more time At New York. “She’s just a wonderful, wonderful person. I wish her lots of love and luck, and I know she wanted to be here, but I’m so happy to have her in this movie. She does so much integral part.”
“If you’re a Cline fan, you’ll love this,” Heughan said of the film. “And if you’re not a Cline fan, you will be. It’s very easy for anyone to relate to these characters. We all want to be touched by the love.”
love one more time is in theaters now.
For more from Sam Heughan, pick up the new issue of PEOPLEon newsstands Friday.
