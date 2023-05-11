Freaky Friday 2 in the works with Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis – The Hollywood Reporter





Disney returns to the world of Terrible Friday. A sequel is in the works for the 2003 body-swapping comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Lohan and Curtis are set to reprise their roles as mother and daughter who wake up on a Friday to find they’ve switched bodies. Elyse Hollander is writing the screenplay for the sequel. terrible friday was based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and grossed $160 million worldwide. Directed by Mark Waters from a script by Heather Hach and Leslie, Dixon has remained a cultural touchstone, with Curtis referencing it in public appearances over the years. It has become synonymous with the body-swapping genre, spawning homages such as the horror film Blumhouse Weird. curtis say it New York Times in a retrospective on the 2003 film that she continued to wonder about a terrible friday sequel while promoting his 2022 horror flick, Halloween ends. “Something really struck a chord. When I got back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘Looks like there’s a movie going on,'” Curtis said. The potential terrible friday the sequel would mark a return to studio filmmaking for Lohan, who in the 2000s was among the biggest young stars of the era. In recent years, she made a career comeback with a two-picture deal at Netflix that included romantic comedy Fall for Christmas. Said Lohan to Time of a potential sequel: “Both Jamie and I are open to it, so we’re leaving it up to you. We would only do something that people would absolutely love.

