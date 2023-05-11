Entertainment
OpenAI, Anthropic and Stability AI Receive Half of Sound Ventures’ $240M AI Fund
Happy Google Day! There was a wall of interesting news from the search giant and everything else at its I/O event. Christine summary everything Google has announced at I/O so farso that’s a good starting point.
Besides, it's a rare treat when the boss of TechCrunch Joey shares something on the site, breaking down how were disrupting TechCrunch Disrupt: 8 stages, 3 days, 1 city.
Lots of love, Christina And It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
big spender: Connie sat down with Sound Ventures Effie Epstein to get the inside scoop on which three lucky companies were the recipients of a big chunk of the venture capitalists’ new AI fund.
-
Flying object identified: Darrell reports on The Vasts and SpaceX plan to put the first commercial space station into orbit in 2025. And discover Arias dive into Vast in the Big Tech section.
-
You have the world in the palm of your hand: Google released PaLM 2, its next-generation grand language model. Frederic writes that PaLM 2 will power Google’s updated Bard chat tool and work as the base model for most of the search engine giants’ new AI features. Check out what we have so far in Google I/O news in the Big Tech section.
Startups and VCs
Autonomous Delivery Startup Nuro is in the midst of a restructuring that will lead to layoffs and shift resources from business operations to R&D, Kirsten reports. Nuro declined to say how many of its roughly 1,100 employees will be affected. Employees should know who will be laid off by the end of the week.
Natasha L reports that Clearview was again fined, this time in France, for failing to comply with confidentiality orders. Whether Clearview will ever pay any of these fines remains an open question, as the US-based company has failed to cooperate with EU regulators.
There’s another handle for you too:
3 key indicators for cybersecurity product managers
Picture credits: Tetra images (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Cybersecurity product managers typically measure conversion rates, detection accuracy, and usage/engagement to gain customer insights, but these metrics “may not be what they seem. “, writes Ross Haleliuk, an investor who is also a product manager at LimaCharlie.io.
“Context matters a lot, and the realities of different organizations, geographies, cultures, and market segments strongly influence what can be measured and what actions can be taken based on those observations.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
It’s Google I/O day, and our team has written at least 30 stories to give you everything you need, dear readers. You can catch the full download on the page dedicated to the Google I/O 2023 eventbut here is some info:
Yes, we also have non-Google news:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
