Longtime ‘General Hospital’ actor Jacklyn Zeman dies at 70





Jacklyn Zemanthe movie actor who played Barbara Bobbie Spencer in more than 800 episodes of general hospital, is dead. She was 70 years old. Jacklyn Zeman at the ‘General Hospital’ 20th Anniversary Party at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Ralph Dominguez / MediaPunch/IPX Zeman’s death was announced by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini on Twitter on Wednesday evening. No further details of his death were immediately available. On behalf of our General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman, Valentini said. Much like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a shining light and a true professional who brought so much positive energy with her to work. He continued, “Jackie will be sorely missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew.” Soap Production also released a statement about Zemans’ death. Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of General Hospital and the ABC Family since originating the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer more than 45 years ago, it reads. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of bad girl turned hero and her kind heart and radiant spirit will always be remembered. We are devastated by the news of his passing and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones. Born in New Jersey on March 6, 1953, Zeman studied ballet as a child and attended New York University to study dance, but turned to acting with her first credit coming on The Edge. of Night in 1976. The same year, she received a long arc on One Life to Live, appearing in over 40 episodes. She joined General Hospital in 1977 and appeared in over 800 episodes over nearly 50 years. She played Bobbie Spencer, the sister of Pat Spencer (Dee Wallace) and Luke Spencer Sr. (Anthony Geary). Zeman is survived by his two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.

