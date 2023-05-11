Hollywood Parks New Design-Forward Residence, The Wesley, now open





Hollywood Park, the largest mixed-use urban mega-development under construction in the Western United States, officially welcomes its first residents to The Wesley, making it the first iconic residential destination. Following a successful pre-rental launch, the thoughtfully designed residences offer the best of LA living, with walking access to Hollywood’s next dynamic array of dining, shopping, entertainment and leisure spaces. Parks. We are thrilled to open The Wesley in Hollywood Park and welcome our first residents,” said Jason Gannon, General Manager, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. The intentional and curated design of our residential offering extends Stan Kroenkes’ vision to make Hollywood Park a true city within a city and a world-class destination for all to enjoy. Comprised of 101 modern residences, The Wesley is the first residential building to open in Hollywood Park and features a collection of bright residences with floor plans ranging from bachelors to three bedrooms, as well as two-story townhouses. Elevated architecture and design were envisioned by prominent architects Hart Howerton And CAW Architects and interior design agency Design by Redmond Aldrich. Each residence features airy interiors and rich details, such as 9-foot high ceilings with large windows, wide-plank floors throughout, gourmet kitchens with Samsung appliances and Kohler fixtures and flat-screen cabinetry from European inspired. Celebrating indoor and outdoor living, The Wesley Residences are set in an oasis-like atmosphere. Lush landscaping and starry views can be enjoyed via private outdoor terraces and balconies, as well as highly landscaped outdoor spaces such as: A panoramic terrace with fireplaces and views of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Parks Lake Park A palm-lined sun deck with a plunge spa, retro loungers, and spacious cabanas

An outdoor projection area to enjoy blockbuster films or arthouse works

Pool-adjacent pavilions with areas for socializing, entertaining, and watching live sports and movies

An outdoor barbecue kitchen The convergence of design, art and history is palpable in every corner of The Wesley, says Christopher Meany, partner at Wilson Meany, head of Hollywood parks development. The sophisticated residences showcase the best of the quintessential Southern California lifestyle, infused into an environment that can’t be found anywhere else. Now, more than ever, renters are looking for convenience, accessibility and full functionality, all of which can be experienced at The Wesley. With thoughtfully designed common areas intended to foster resident connection and encourage engagement, The Wesley offers plenty of spaces for residents to interact and enjoy their daily activities and routines. Additional modern amenities include: Plenty of home workspaces, such as library tables, desks, cubicles, and cafe-style tables

A games room with lavishly appointed interiors for residents to socialize, relax or entertain An airy fitness studio, with weights, a sauna, and areas dedicated to yoga and Pilates

A private suite to accommodate residents invited for the night

A bright pet spa with bathing and grooming stations Now open and available to rent, The Wesley serves as the prime location for residents to enjoy immediate access to world-class events and entertainment right outside their door. Hollywood Park will eventually include up to 2,500 residences. Its initial residential phase includes 314 new residences, The Wesleys 101 homes and 213 additional units at its neighbor, The Crosby, which is nearing completion. Pictures here (Credit: Stephen Magner (c) Hollywood Park). To learn more about The Wesley, please visit http://thewesleyapts.com/ and follow instagram, Facebook, Twitter And LinkedIn.

