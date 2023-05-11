Ukrainian singer Jamala will perform a new album for Eurovision | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) Jamala and the orchestra were supposed to be on stage, but they were sheltering in a basement.
Warnings of bombings and missile attacks sent them underground at the Kiev Opera House instead of preparing to perform in front of an audience.
The Ukrainian singer was on hand to launch a selection of songs from her new album Qirim, a collection of Crimean Tatar tracks that took years to prepare.
Musicians, sound engineers and lighting designers took shelter with her, waiting for the aerial threat to pass.
It’s not normal, but, you know, it’s our life. It’s our daily life in Kyiv, Jamala said, speaking in the UK the following week.
And the show continued, although a little late.
For me, it was a really important sign for the whole world that despite everything, we are fighting our war on the front line, (for) our culture, our heritage, for our history, she said of the concert at Kyiv on Friday.
Qirim elaborates on the connection Jamala felt with her heritage when she performed a song about her ancestors at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016. She won the competition that year in Stockholm with 1944, which concerns the deportation of the Crimean Tartars by the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
In May of that year, nearly 200,000 Crimean Tatars who at the time made up around a third of Crimea’s population were deported to the Central Asian steppes, 3,200 kilometers (2,000 miles) away. ballast. Stalin had accused them of collaborating with the Nazis, a claim widely dismissed as false by historians. It is estimated that half of them died over the next 18 months from starvation and harsh conditions.
While many bands sing in English at Eurovision in hopes of reaching a wider audience, Jamala won the top prize by singing in a foreign language that would only be familiar in small pockets of the world.
It was for the very first time that the world listened to the Crimean Tatar language. And everyone (the) Turkish people was so happy because it was the first time that the Turkish language won at Eurovision, she recalled.
She had been warned that the song was too dramatic, that audiences would not connect with the pain of deportation or with her family history.
But I said, No, if people feel it’s true, they feel it’s so pure and honest, they believe me. And it happened.
A similar pursuit of purity drove the album due out this week.
Jamala delved deeper into the customs of his ancestors, searching for songs to represent different regions of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 in a move most of the world considers illegal.
She became part detective, part music historian by piecing together melodies and stories from folklore.
I didn’t expect to find these treasures when I started this project, she says. It’s like a diary, very personal stories.
One of the characters on the album is Alim Aidadmakh, a Robin Hood-like figure who fought injustice and stood up for the poor.
His story almost went untold at all. All recordings, including Jamala’s vocals and the musicians’ tracks, were reportedly lost in kyiv after Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year.
Fortunately, sound producer Sergei Krutsenko was able to save the labor of over 80 musicians who had worked virtually from across the region in 2021, to bring the 14 tracks that make up Qirim to life.
After decades of dedication to this project and the near miss, how does Jamala now feel available for people to listen to?
I’m happy because it happened, because it’s really hard work with the whole team. But I’m sad because even in Crimea you can’t listen to this streaming because it’s banned. Because Crimea is still occupied by Russia.
The singer spoke to Liverpool’s Associated Press while rehearsing to perform the album in its entirety for the first time with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, as part of this year’s Eurovision celebrations.
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won last year’s song contest, giving Ukraine the right to host this year’s contest. Due to the Russian war this was deemed unsafe and the UK is hosting the event instead.
Ahead of Saturday’s final, Jamala dismissed the idea that politics influences how judges and audiences vote in Eurovision, suggesting it’s more a matter of emotion.
If people feel that sympathy for you, she says. They (will) vote for you.
And she still believes deeply in the importance of the international competition.
For us, it’s a huge opportunity to say again and again, people are listening. We are fighting for our freedom, for our rights to live in our homes, to sleep in our beds, to listen to each other, explains Jamala.
And for everyone, for every country, it’s really the only competition in the world, honestly, when you can show through the three minutes – it’s only three minutes you can show your culture, your thoughts, your stories , All. It is magic.