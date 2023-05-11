Even though they have a lot of failures there, Telugu directors have a soft spot for B-town heroines. This has happened many times over the years. One of these ladies is causing a sensation in Telugu, but her hometown has no major events. The attractive person we are talking about is Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood starlet, has signed for NTR30 under the management of Koratala SIva. Her favorite actor is NTR and Koratala Siva is her favorite director, she said before boarding. She is already well known in this country, so who knows? She could catch the eye of other star hero movie producers in the South even before her NTR0 releases there. How is she doing in Bollywood, though?
After making waves in Tollywood by signing NTR30, Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t land a major role in Bollywood. Ulajh, his most recent Hindi film, is also a low budget film featuring lesser known actors. Even her previous films did not elevate her to the top rank of heroines or cast her in high-profile Bollywood productions.
Not only janhvi kapoor but also his contemporaries sara ali khan and ananya pandey did not enjoy much success in bollywood yet they are the most sought after actors in telugu. As the fashion goes, being cast in a movie with a popular star hero in the South makes them famous, and they return home to play supporting roles against local celebrities.

