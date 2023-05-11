







Telugu makers run after her, Bollywood ain't

















































telugu the directors have a soft spot for the heroines of B-town. This has happened many times over the years. One of these ladies caused a sensation in telugu, but his hometown does not experience any major events. The attractive person we are talking about is Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor, a bollywood starlet, signed for NTR30 under Koratala The management of SIva. His favorite actor is NTR, and Koratala Shiva is her favorite director, she said before boarding. She is already well known in this country, so who knows? She could catch the eye of other star hero movie producers in the South even before her NTR0 releases there. How is she in bollywoodbut?

After making waves in tollywood by signing NTR30, Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t land a major bollywood role. Ulajh, his most recent Hindi movieis also low budget movie featuring lesser-known actors. Even her early films did not elevate her to the forefront of heroines or throw her in any profile bollywood productions.

Not only Janhvi Kapoorbut also his contemporaries sara ali khan And Ananya Pandei didn’t live much hit In bollywood, yet they are the most searched actors in Telugu. According to the fashion, getting thrown into a movie with a popular star hero in the South makes them famous, and they come back House play supporting roles against local celebrities. “/>













