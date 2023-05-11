Vivek Oberoi: I don’t need to make films for myself | Bollywood

It has been over two decades since actor Vivek Oberoi began his journey as an actor with the Ram Gopal Varmas Company. Having participated in nearly 50 projects – now in its third decade – Oberoi chooses its projects wisely. Vivek Oberoi

I already know the ones I did just for the money or just irresponsibly – out of insecurity as an actor – so I already know those films. Today where I am, I realized that I no longer need to do that, explains Oberoi. Without sounding pompous, he calls his position a sense of empowerment. He elaborates on that feeling, when you feel like you don’t have to do something for another reason, but the joy and passion of it, whether it’s success or failure, it’s an attempt Whether it works or not, it doesn’t matter. After two decades in the industry, you’re empowered enough to support something you love, something you believe in, something you’re trying to do differently.

He cites his streaming show Inside Edge as an example: When nobody was doing OTT, I was doing the show. I had phenomenal success with all the awards, Emmy nominations. It was a very fulfilling feeling that this is what I can do.

He remembers another one of his decisions – to make films in the south. I decided to make a film in each language of the South. Even though I knew whatever I charge in Hindi, in other languages ​​I can’t even get that charge. So you take a pay cut and work harder in a language that doesn’t come naturally to you, he shares.

With experience also comes responsibility. Oberoi admits to taking responsibility for fighting for an equal environment on set. I’m always a phone call for people who are going through any type of difficulty or bullying or anything with any project that I’m involved with or in power. I’m not someone who will play senior-junior on set. I’m very vocal about having an egalitarian atmosphere on set, he signs.