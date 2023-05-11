“The doctors said I had 2-3 years left”





Dolph Lundgren with Sylvester Stallone in the movie ‘Rocky IV’ in 1986. Dolph Lundgren, actor best known for his role as Ivan Drago in the 1985 film Rocky IV, has revealed he has been battling cancer for eight years. The 65-year-old spoke publicly about his diagnosis during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. Mr Lundgren said doctors first found a tumor in his kidney and removed it in 2015. A biopsy of the tumor later revealed it was cancerous. The Swedish actor also appeared in the 2018 film Creed II. “I did scans every six months and then you do every year and it went well, you know, for five years,” Lundgren said, as quoted by Variety. “In 2020 I was back in Sweden and I had some sort of acid reflux or…I didn’t know what it was. So I did an MRI and they found out there was a few other tumors in the area.” The actor said six more tumors were discovered at the time, one of which was too big to remove. So he had to start systemic therapy. Then, in 2021, when he arrives in London to film the sequel to his ‘Aquaman‘ And ‘The Expendables‘ franchises, more tumors have been discovered, according to the Variety report. “We realized it was a lot worse than we thought,” Mr. Lundgren said in the interview. “The doctor kind of started talking about all these different tumors, like, in the lungs, stomach and spine, outside of the kidneys. He started saying these things like, ‘You should probably do a break and spend more time with your family’, etc. I asked him, ‘How much time do you think I have left?’ I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less,” he added. The actor sought a second opinion from a doctor in London who found that his mutated kidney cancer looked more like lung cancer. Thus, the treatment was revised and the treatment of lung cancer began. “2022 was basically watching these drugs do their job. Eventually things were down to about 90%. Now I’m in the process of removing the remaining scar tissue from these tumors,” Lundgren said. The actor said his health journey has made him “enjoy life a lot more”.

