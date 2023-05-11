Priyanka Chopra says she was expected to be ‘reed-thin, pelvic bones to show’ when she started in Bollywood: ‘It always happens but…’





Actress Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with spy thriller The Hero: Love Story of a Spy after winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. beauty, Priyanka was not as confident during her growing years. Recently, the actor shared how the thought “the lighter I am, the prettier I am” was passed on to her through various TV commercials she watched in her youth.

Priyanka, on the podcast, Call Her Daddy, said that being from a country “where there’s a huge fairness on light skin” she didn’t think she was pretty because she had “dark skin “. She said: “For a very long time when I was young I didn’t think my skin was pretty and my skin was dark. When I was in high school, I had scars. I was a tomboy. I was not comfortable with the appearance of my legs. Not everything was smooth. My hair was frizzy. I just wasn’t confident. Yet the actor never paid too much attention to her as she was absorbed in “fun, friends and boys” who distracted her. But when she joined the Indian film industry, the idea that “lighter skin tone means you’re beautiful” constantly fueled her. Later, she also endorsed the same idea in TV commercials. Priyanka said, “In entertainment, narratives are defined by our industry. Many of the stories that my younger self went through were due to television commercials that I also later participated in. After all, it was this normalcy that told me that the lighter I was, the prettier I was and that narrative was established by the industry I joined. Priyanka said that when she joined the film industry almost two decades ago, there was no conversation around these false standards of beauty and it was normal for people in the film industry and fashion ask others to have a particular size and color. “When I joined the club 20 years ago, we didn’t talk about it. You were expected to be lean as a reed, your pelvic bones show and it doesn’t matter how you get there. You should look a certain way and anything deviating from that ain’t pretty Fashion people and people in movies might actually ask you to have a certain body weight they might actually tell you that you have to be able to fit into that dress size and everything was normal. It still happens but behind closed doors,” Priyanka said. However, the actor wants “healthy” conversations to take place about how beauty standards are currently “destructive” and redefining beauty. She said: “At this point in my life, I can’t imagine young children having to hear it subliminally or loudly. So I think the conversation needs to be strong about how destructive this model is. Who decides what is beautiful? Like art, beauty is subjective. I just think when we talk about inclusion, we have to give space to what inclusion and beauty look like. We need to break the narratives we established long ago about what beauty is, we need to have a healthy conversation about the female and male body, aging and the reality of that. Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the romantic drama Love Again which hit US theaters on May 5th and will be released in India this Friday. His Citadel web series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-says-she-was-expected-to-be-reed-thin-pelvic-bones-to-show-when-she-started-in-bollywood-8601815/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos