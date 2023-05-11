Bollywood and the portrayal of female characters over the years

The lack of proper representation or misrepresentation of female characters in Bollywood is an ongoing lament. The debate over the limited role of women in Bollywood, both on and off screen, argues for feminist intervention. This is necessary because Bollywood is not only a viable source of entertainment, but to a large extent represents the social conscience of the country.

Many progressive leaps have been taken in many Bollywood films, for example, the emergence of so many–called ‘focused on women‘ Or ‘women centered‘ plots. However, the question remains, how powerful are these techniques for real socio-political change?

Are these simply symbolic and carnivalesque accounts or do they suggest a serious extension of the term “hero‘ to encompass the female protagonists?

Vidya Balans films have been praised for her screen presence which necessarily makes her a hero. dirty picture, Bhool BhulaiyaaAnd Shakuntala Devi are some of his films that depict his effective acting and central position in storytelling. However, it is in the film stories that her dominant on-screen persona goes hand in hand with an equal feminist plot.

The film emphasizes the paramount importance of the character of Vidya Balans, also named Vidya, through its posters, casting, and the prominence of her point of view throughout the film. This is complemented in the narrative by Vidya’s eventual overtaking of male police authority and male villains as she overpowers them all.

However, being a heroine, it is not her masculine characteristics that are highlighted; instead, being pregnant, she is presented as the embodiment of femininity. It is the preconceived notions associated with femininity as weak and harmless that the plot challenges and weaponizes to ensure Vidyas’ victory. It is not in spite of her feminine trappings that she appears as a valiant heroine, but because of her multiple feminine attributes which allow her to be heroic.

Source: Still from Kahaani

Sridevi-featured, English vinglish, is another female-centric film that does not detract from the female aspect of the heroine but enhances it. Shashi, the film’s protagonist, is an underrated housewife who embarks on the journey of self-affirmation and self-realization. As the film progresses, her household skills such as cooking are reformulated to identify a “entrepreneur” in her.

The film does not focus on her drastic transformation from a gentle housewife to an outgoing and assertive English-speaking woman. Instead, the film highlights the misguided views of her family who could not value her for her existing qualities.

Shashi’s self-realization is not in her transformation but in her recognition that she was already worthy of respect even without her ability to speak English.

All of these Bollywood films ultimately validate femininity as a means of expressing heroism. They succeed in subverting the conventional meaning of ‘hero‘ as possessing typically masculine qualities. They offer another way of looking at heroism that is composed not only of female characters but also of a powerful femininity.

Source: Still from English Vinglish

These narratives stand out against other female-focused works that fantasize about female heroism or simply superficially feature female protagonists who mimic male qualities or require male intervention. These narratives are merely token representations of female voices as they use strong female characters as entertainment devices.

movies like The dirty picture, FashionAnd Heroin attempted to portray strong women who battle the patriarchal executives of the glamor industry.

In a meta-narrative style, they attempted to uncover the pitfalls of the entertainment world to show that the glorified images available to the public are manufactured through misogynistic perspectives, sexual exploitation and underhanded politics.

Source: Still from the Dirty Picture

However, what these narratives have ultimately done is reinforce the sexism of the industry by primarily addressing the male gaze. To portray the commodification of women in this industry, these female protagonists are commodified on screen.

These Bollywood films use sexual scenes and songs that objectify women as enticing techniques to attract male audiences. In the end, the feminist potential of these films is overshadowed by these attempts to fantasize about the heroine.

Some movies like Mardaani And NH10 take the opposite path to find a feminist intervention. They give a masculine appearance to their female protagonists who engage in captivating action and combat scenes. The main flaw of these films is that they attempt to enhance the entertainment value of presenting women in physical, restless action. More than summarizing a comment or a social change, their objective is always limited to the hero vs villain dynamics of traditional action films.

These films only provide a safe space on the film screen to exercise such transgressive femininity. The film world in its unrealistic action is shown as ultimately incompatible with the real world. It only purges the aggressive energies of these women by confining them to the fictionalized space of the film. This masculinized woman-in-action is then a superficial attempt that provides entertainment value more than useful social commentary.

At the same time, some films that ostensibly revolve around female characters employ male protagonists to facilitate these female storylines. Chak De! India has an impressive cast of female protagonists representing women’s participation in sports; however, the film often becomes a journey of redemption for the sole male lead, Kabir Khan.

Despite depicting the fiery camaraderie and rivalry between the distinctive female protagonists, it is the character of Shahrukh Khan that ties the entire narrative together.

In another quite different movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the queer relationship is explored. At the heart of the film is the hidden lesbianism of the protagonist Sweety. However, instead of placing Sweety and Kuhu (her romantic partner) at the center of events, the relationship between Sweety and her suitor (Sahil) is explored.

Sahil ultimately emerges as a savior figure for Sweety fighting her battles against her family and society. It is the privilege granted to the male characters and their heroism in the female intrigues which undermines the range of feminism in these intrigues.

Still, all of these films have some merit over the recent proliferation of macho, hypermasculine narratives that use female characters as mere plots. It’s mostly the big-budget dramas that create larger-than-life male protagonists and simultaneously create heroines of diminished prominence.

First, there’s the cliched use of the Madonna/whore trope in many of these films. A binary between the good and the bad woman is created which betrays the patriarchal sensibility of biased moral judgments. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recycled this trope to capitalize on the horror potential of look-alike characters. The film plays lightly with this binary while obscuring issues of classism, patriarchal marital structures, and witch hunts.

In other cases, the female characters appear as token figures needed only to advance the hero arc. movies like The Return of Villain Ek And brahmastra have female protagonists playing the limited roles of designated love interests.

This follows an old tradition in Bollywood where female characters are only important in their connection to male characters. Either they provide the moral purpose for the hero’s struggles, or they become emotional fuels to drive the hero into action.

These films are no different since, in the first, the heroine is used to trigger a revenge plot; and, in the latter, the heroine boosts the hero’s superheroic powers with her ability to love. Both films have dynamic action sequences, epic heroes, and the possibility of larger social implications. Yet in both films, the heroines occupy marginal positions because they hardly participate in these big impactful moments.

Source: A photo by Pathaan

Finally, in some cases, female characters can work as simple comic relief. For example, in movies like Pathane And Shehzada, the most memorable presence of female characters is their participation in songs. The heroes’ journey against various life struggles must have those comedic interludes where women serve as pleasant distractions.

In both films, the hero in his national and personal mission, respectively, often indulges in light-hearted banter and occasional dance moves with the heroines. The romantic relationship between the hero and the heroine is not central in these films; it is the side angle which is only there to momentarily relieve the hero and the audience.

This means that the heroines are reduced to subordinate positions in these films playing the conservative roles of being the physical and emotional comfort to the hero.

In conclusion, the representation of women in Bollywood is full of contradictions and a broader gender politics. There are some valuable feminist interventions where women and their feminine qualities are valued and turned into powerful heroic devices.

On the other hand, some of the female-centric films fail to create an effective social impact because they still largely focus on entertainment value.

Source: A photo of Brahmastra

Some of the more recent films, however, have returned to regressive portrayals as they preoccupy themselves with hypermasculine portrayals and towering male heroes. Made up of big names, big budgets, big action and big spectacular stages, they have limited space for a nuanced portrayal of women.