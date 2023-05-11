Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna signs Anees Bazmees opposite Shahid Kapoor: Report: Bollywood News
Featured in Featured Allu Arjun Pushpa: the ascent seems to have done wonders for Rashmika Mandanna. The pan-Indian film Telugu has already made it a sensation among Bollywood makers as well. After starring in a few Hindi films and signing a few more, she has now bagged an action comedy opposite Shahid Kapooor, according to a report by Peeping Moon. The report also states that the film will be directed by comedy veteran Anees Bazmee and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Dil Raju.
Rashmika Mandanna signs Anees Bazmees opposite Shahid Kapoor: Report
Sharing more information about the said project, a source told the publication, Rashmika was the perfect choice from the start. Ekta Kapoor and Dil Raju worked with her in Bye And Varisu respectively and they think she naturally fits the eccentric character of the heroine of this film. Moreover, Shahid and Rashmika make a fresh and captivating on-screen pair, generating more excitement among the audience.
Interestingly, the report also revealed that Shahid will be seen in a dual role. It will also be his first comedic artist after a decade since Prabhu Dhevas R Rajkukar released in 2013. The still untitled Bazmee movie is said to be a movie with an original script and lots of action with a supporting ensemble.
When it comes to Hindi movies, Rashmika is looking forward to Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal, which features Ranbir Kapoor leading with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. There are also reports of the actress signing Dinesh Vijans history chavawhere she is said to be cast opposite Vicky Kaushal.
Shahid, on the other hand, has quite a few projects in mind, including Ali Abbas Zafars bloody daddy. The film is set to be released on Jio Cinema on June 9.
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Dev Mohan to Play Lead Roles in Telugu Movie Rainbow; said, The story is shot from the girls’ point of view
