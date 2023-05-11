Priyanka Chopra once again exposes the dark side of Bollywood; reveals: “You were expected to be skinny as a reed, your pelvic bones show it”





Priyanka Chopra made India proud by successfully breaking the barrier and achieving name and fame in Hollywood. From Quantico to Citadel, the actress has come a long way in the industry. She is now a popular name in the West and she is only advancing in her career. In a recent interview, she opened up about her days in Bollywood. In a podcast with Call Her Daddy, she exposed the dark side of the industry and explained how she was told that a certain body type was considered beautiful. Read also – Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13 in Delhi; here is a timeline of how their romance started Priyanka Chopra opens up on industry-established narratives about beauty Priyanka Chopra shared that narratives are set by the industry. She talked about the stories that were passed down to her younger self, that a lighter complexion means beautiful. This came through commercials she agreed to be a part of later in her career. Additionally, she shared that when she joined the industry, it was just expected to be skinny and look a certain way. She shared, “When I arrived 20 years ago, we didn’t talk about it. You were just expected to be skinny, your pelvic bones showing and it doesn’t matter how you get there. You should to have a certain appearance and anything to deviate from that is not pretty.” Read also – Priyanka Chopra admits to dating her Bollywood co-stars; revealed to be a ‘self-destructive doormat’ in a relationship before marriage She further stated that people in fashion and movies would ask to have a certain body weight and to be able to fit in a certain dress size. Priyanka Chopra said everything was normal and it’s still happening but “behind closed doors”. Priyanka Chopra hopes healthy discussions around the same will happen and narratives will be broken. She shared that just like art, beauty is also subjective. She said: “We need to break the narratives that we established long ago about what beauty is, we need to have a healthy conversation about the female and male body, aging and the reality of that.” Also Read – When Karan Johar Asked Shahid Kapoor If He Erased Ex Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan From His Memories Priyanka Chopra on her relationships In the same podcast, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her relationships and said she would jump from one to the other and not be hounded. She said she had a relationship with her co-stars and eventually felt she would “become like a doormat” because she wouldn’t prioritize herself over others. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

