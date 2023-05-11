LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It has been a month since five people were killed and several were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Louisville.
Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s First Division were first on the scene of the mass shooting. On Wednesday, they received a big thank you from a Hollywood celebrity.
“We knew immediately that this was a very serious situation,” LMPD Maj. Shannon Lauder said.
Lauder and his officers were first on the scene of the mass shooting at Old National Bank last month.
“We got letters and cards from kids, people, someone sent stamps from their stamp collection,” Lauder said.
It was another show of support as actor Gary Sinise honored the officers. Sinise made a name for himself as Lieutenant Dan in “Forrest Gump.”
But his real passion is helping veterans and first responders.
“So Gary obviously had his escape with Lt. Dan at Forrest Gump in 1994, but Gary has been a humanitarian for four decades now,” said Nick Wicksman of the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Representatives of the Gary Sinise Foundation brought lunch to the officers.
“When it comes to Gary at the Gary Sinise Foundation, there’s just something different about feeding individuals and shaking hands with them,” Wicksman said.
The foundation also donated $10,000 to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
“This $10,000 is going to have a huge impact on our LMPD officers and their families,” said Rebecca Pomace prawnsexecutive director of the police foundation, said.
Pomace prawnssaid the donation will help support the organization’s mission. After leaving the LMPD Division One, the Gary Sinise Foundation made two more stops in Louisville.
“Obviously my favorite program we have is our Officers in Distress Fund which assists individual officers and their families in the event of a catastrophic event or injury,”Pomace prawns said.
Officer Nick Wilt was recently stripped of a ventilator and all life support equipment after being shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting.
On Wednesday, LMPD said Wilt had begun the rehabilitation process.Lauder is still confident that his fellow officers won’t hesitate to answer the next call.
“They’ll do the same thing they do every day,” Lauder said. “They will run into danger when everyone runs away.”
The five bank workers killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, credit analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
