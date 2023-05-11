KCA ends its season of refined entertainment | Daily Gate City – Keokuk, Iowa

The 2022-2023 Keokuk Concert Associations season wrapped up Friday night with a performance by members of Western Illinois University’s Camerata Woodwind Quintet. What a season it was, and what an exceptional show to conclude it!
Portrait of a Queen, a tribute to the music of Aretha Franklin kicked off in September and the crowd loved CeCe Teneals’ performance.
The next show was supposed to feature a Broadway and comedy veteran, but he fell ill, and Nalani and Friends, featuring local singer/songwriter Nalani Proctor, stepped in to save the day.
The Camerata Woodwind Quintet was scheduled for the last day of March, but a huge storm was a serious threat and the show was canceled the first weather-related cancellation in KCA history. They agreed to reschedule and ended up closing out the season (see more on that performance below).
One of the Broadway ghosts was scheduled to appear in April, but he had to cancel and another, Gary Mauer, took his place and as a bonus, Mauer shared the evening with his wife Elizabeth Southard, another Broadway veteran. Together they lit up the stage with music from many Broadway productions.
Opera Iowa performed Beauty and the Beast, and about half the audience was under 12, with many being exposed to the genre of opera for the first time. It was a great way to introduce them to the world of opera.
And, to the delight of a small but enthusiastic audience, four highly professional members of the Camerata Woodwind Quintet demonstrated their craft on the stage of the Grand Théâtre. The performers are all from the WIU faculty: Suyeon Ko, flute; Paul Chinen, oboe; Eric Ginsberg, clarinet; and Shawn Seguin, bassoon. They presented a variety of compositions by composers as diverse as the famous Mozart and Beethoven, a Russian composer Andrey Rubtsov and three French composers, Eugène Bozza, Jacques Ibert and Jean Francaix. They performed duets, trios and quartets, all brilliantly, which made for a great way to end the season.
Here’s a look at the KCA’s upcoming 97th season.
The La Moine Brass Quintet opens the season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The quintet is the resident faculty brass quintet of the School of Music at Western Illinois University, all superb musicians with a vast repertoire of quintet music of brass.
On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., Charlie Albright takes the stage. Blending classical piano with a bit of pop, the Harvard and Julliard graduate has performed with orchestras and in recitals around the world.
In 2024, the season progresses to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13 with Yu & I YuEun Kim from Korea (violin) and Ines Thome (guitar) from Germany, present a program based on folk music from around the world, emphasizing their countries of origin.
Less than a month later, Stories from the Homefront airs Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Kathy Kaeffer immortalizes the brave men and women of the Greatest Generation through song and story.
Wrapping up the season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, Brian Woods is renowned for his breathtaking musical talent and dazzling stage presence. He maintains a vast classical piano repertoire, which he will share at the Grand Théâtre.
Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and, as always, are free for school-aged children through grade 12. Season tickets are $60 and include all five concerts at the Keokuks Grand Theater, plus free admission to 25 additional concerts in neighboring cities.
For more information, call Anne at 319-795-9114.