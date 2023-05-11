Karan Deol makes his first public appearance with his fiancée, Drisha, the newly engaged twins in black





Bollywood actor, son of Sunny Deol, Karan Deol is ready to marry his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya and embark on a new journey in his life. After dating for more than six years, the lovebirds got engaged on February 18, 2023, after celebrating Valentine’s Day in Dubai. Since then, Karan and Drisha have kept their personal lives low-key, away from the media gaze. However, now the newly engaged couple, Karan and Drisha, have made their first public appearance together. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya twins in black On May 10, 2023, Karan Deol and his fiancée, Drisha, were spotted walking together on the city sidewalk. Dressed in casual ensembles, the newly engaged couple looked perfect together. While Karan wore a black colored t-shirt with graphic prints and paired it with gray shorts, Drisha paired up with him in style. She was seen wearing a black colored t-shirt and ripped blue jeans, which she wore with matching black sunglasses, a shoulder bag and sandals. Recommended Reading: Priyanka Chopra on Helping Her Mom and Stepmom Balance Career and Parenthood Who is Karan Deol’s fiancé, Drisha Acharya? When reports of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s engagement to Drisha surfaced online, her fans were super excited. Moreover, they were eager to get to know Karan’s love, but the Deol family kept their future-damnThe identity of is masked. However, earlier a report from Hindustan Times revealed that Drisha is the great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker, Bimal Roy. Karan’s fiancée is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager in a travel agency. Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol’s wedding date Earlier, a report in the ETimes said that Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will marry his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya next month. A close friend of the actor revealed his wedding date and shared that the duo will wed in June 2023, and preparations have already begun. The report states that Karan and Drisha’s wedding will take place between June 16, 2023 and June 18, 2023 in Mumbai. Don’t miss: Raj Kundra spotted without a mask as he buys ‘Juttis’ for his darling wife, Shilpa Shetty Karan Deol’s work front Eldest son of Sunny Deol and his wife, Pooja Deol, Karan Deol started his Bollywood journey as an assistant director in the 2013 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The child star made his Bollywood debut with the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in 2019 and was appreciated for his acting skills. Currently, Karan is working on his next film, Apnea 2, directed by filmmaker Anil Sharma. Interestingly, the family drama will star Dharmendra, his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and his grandson, Karan Deol. We are delighted with Karan Deol’s marriage to Drisha Acharya! And you? Next Read: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas on Dating Rumors With Rashmika Mandanna, Says, “My Love Is Cinema” AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Or iOS (Apple)

