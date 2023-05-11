Gandi actor Baat Saba Saudagar to marry writer-beau Cchintan Shah (Exclusive)

Actor Saba Saudagar, known for shows like Crackdown is married, we learned exclusively. Saudagar and his longtime director and screenwriter beau, Cchintan Shah, registered their marriage in court on Tuesday. Moreover, the couple will have an intimate wedding with their close friends and family today in Goa. Saba Saudagar and Cchintan Shah

Saudagar confirms the report, we only wanted people who are truly happy for us to be part of our big day. Just want to share this moment with our loved ones without any formality. Our wedding invitations made by Cchintan also say Nothing Fancy, Just love.

Ask Saudagar, how it feels to be officially married and pat comes her answer, it’s a lot of mixed emotions. I had no butterflies before because I knew celebrating this relationship was long overdue, but, the moment it happened, it hit me hard. My life may have changed forever. My name is engraved with Cchintan until eternity. It’s incredible. I realized that I had made a big decision only after exchanging my vows.

Saudagar and Shah – who are credited with writing Simran (2017) and other projects – have been dating for over six years. While many have told the couple that the wedding was just a formality, Saudagar thinks otherwise. It is much more. You only realize it when it happens. It’s a huge step. I still can’t understand that it happened. Although I feel a bit absurd, Cchintan is cool. If he had the choice, he would marry me in shorts and a t-shirt, explains the actor of Booo Sabki Phategi.

In the meantime, Saudagar is delighted to dress up as a nayi dulhan. Overwhelmed with their wedding preparations, Saudagar and Shah will plan their honeymoon once free from all customs. However, they have already chosen their destination and it is Europe, courtesy Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. I want to recreate the train scene in Europe where I run to him to unite with my soul mate, she signs.