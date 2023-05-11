Frankie Goes to Hollywood Biopic In The Works with Callum Scott Howells | Movies





If the story of Freddie Mercury and Queen can lead to an Oscar (or four) for Bohemian Rhapsody, why don’t you make a movie about Frankie Goes To Hollywood creating the iconic song “Relax”? By DeadlineWorking Title does just that, with It’s a sinCallum Scott Howells on board to play frontman Holly Johnson in Relax. Bernard Rose, who has a deep connection to the band and this song while directing the “Relax” music video, adapted Johnson’s memoir A bone in my flute and will direct the film, which will chronicle the genesis and impact of the song. Alongside Howells, the producers will seek to recruit fellow Frankie members Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill. The group, also well known for their number one hits “Two Tribes” and “The Power Of Love”, were among the biggest pop groups of the 80s. Yet they acrimoniously disbanded in 1987 over reports of a fight before a gig at Wembley Stadium and didn’t perform together again until Monday night when they performed a song at a gig at Liverpool ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Their controversial hit song “Relax” was banned by the BBC in 1984 when it sat at number six on the charts. It then topped the UK Singles Chart for five weeks and became the sixth best-selling UK single of all time. “Working Title is always looking to champion British stories and so the opportunity to spotlight Frankie Goes To Hollywood, a British band who have truly revolutionized the UK music industry, was a natural fit for us,” said Tim Bevan of Working Title. “Under the direction of Bernard Rose, the project will feature exciting young talent, with Callum Scott Howells in the lead, and Independent Entertainment as partners. We can’t wait to get started.” “Combining the spirit of the Beatles, the power of the Rolling Stones and the outrage of the Sex Pistols, Frankie Goes To Hollywood went from unemployed Liverpudlians to Kings of pop thanks to their banned epic ‘Relax’,” says Rose. “In 1984, they outsold Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Duran Duran. Their epic rise, bringing the then deeply underground S+M and LGBTQ club scene into the limelight, is the energetic and moving story of underdogs winning one for the ages I was part of the hype, having directed the original video for Forbidden Relax and I want to bring this innocent and daring world of 1984 back to life for new audiences today.

