Actor accused of being a ‘mole’ by Coronation Street cast, hacking lawsuit claims







Tom Pilgrim, Pennsylvania

Coronation Street star Michael Turner has been accused by fellow cast members of being a mole amid an alleged phone hack by journalists, the UK High Court has heard.

The actor, who has appeared as Kevin Webster on the Manchester-based soap opera since 1983, is among a number of people describing the life-changing, damaging and lasting impact of being allegedly targeted by illegal activities of information gathering.

His former Coronation Street co-star Nikki Sanderson felt like public property and suffered abuse on the street following false innuendo in articles published by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), says the tribunal.

Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of TV comedian Paul Whitehouse, has received an apology from the publisher for illegally collecting her medical information while undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer, documents have revealed judicial.

MGN, publisher of The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, is contesting claims for damages brought by the trio, as well as Britain’s Prince Harry, for the alleged collection of illegal information about its titles.

Nikki Sandersons’ legal team said in court papers they experienced unusual phone and media activity (AP) Photo by Anthony Devlin



Their representative claims are being considered by a judge in a seven-week trial that began on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Mr Turner, known professionally as Michael Le Vell, said that between 1991 and 2011 he was of considerable interest to MGN because of his career and his arrest in 2011 for alleged rape, for which he was later found not guilty.

Mr Turner was also an informal union representative for the actors, which meant he was privy to private information about his Coronation Street co-stars, his legal team said in a court document.

The actor says it’s likely that voicemails he left on an associate’s phone were illegally viewed and listened to by MGN reporters.

His lawyer, David Sherborne, said in the court document that Mr Turner had exposed the huge and lasting impact of these alleged activities, explaining that Coronation Street cast members had accused him of being a mole because of his position as union representative, which he was absolutely devastated by.

He also became extremely paranoid and blamed those close to him for stories that were public, even abandoning his local pub as a result, the lawyer said.

He is shocked and horrified by MGNs who have been targeting him for over 15 years.

MGN denies Mr Turners’ claims, arguing there is no evidence of voicemail interception or illegal collection of information about him.

Ms Sanderson’s legal team said in court papers that she experienced unusual phone and media activity that was consistent with unauthorized access to her voicemails and other unlawful information gathering, information information appearing in the logs without a legitimate explanation as to how they were obtained. .

Mr Sherborne said she said it was frightening to feel like she was still being watched and upset that MGN’s conduct had blurred the lines between her public and private life, making her believe that it was public property.

The stories’ impact on Nikki Sanderson was compounded by their false insinuations that she was promiscuous, causing her great upset and resulting in mental and physical abuse, causing people in the street to scream calling her a whore, slag or slut and even physically assaulted on numerous occasions, Mr Sherborne said.

This caused her to feel in a constant state of paranoia, distrusting everyone around her.

He added that records of payments to private investigators show Ms Sanderson was subjected to massive amounts of illegal information.

This left her angry and distressed, with the actress claiming: I was a young girl and they hired random men to follow me, they could have done anything to me.

In its defense at trial, the publisher says Ms Sanderson’s claim is filed too late, but apologizes unreservedly for four payments made to private investigators which it says are evidence of instructions to illegally obtain its private information.

The publisher also says the evidence does not suggest Ms Sanderson’s phone was successfully hacked.

MGN said it apologized unreservedly to Ms Wightman and admitted she had been the subject of unlawful private investigator activity on six occasions, but denied being targeted by voicemail interception.

Her lawyers said the instructions to private investigators, shown in the payment records, appear to relate to seeking information about Ms Whitehouse’s medical treatment.

Mr Sherborne said in a court document: It is difficult to conceive of more intrusive and damaging IP activity.

It was simply illegal, and Fiona Wightman says she was even questioned by reporters about her diagnosis and how she understandably finds PI activity despicable and deeply shocking, the lawyer said.

MGN also argues that Ms. Wightman is barred from filing the complaint.