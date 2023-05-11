Ballet Workshop presents the comedy ‘Coppelia’





PORT ANGELES — “Coppelia,” a comedy produced by the Ballet Workshop of Port Angeles, will be presented Saturday and Sunday at the Port Angeles Performing Arts Center. The three-act ballet will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave. Tickets for the ballet, presented by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts (JFFA), cost from $10 to $38 and can be purchased at jffa.org. “The comic ballet features Swanhilda and Franz, a young couple enchanted by a doll-like figure who read in Dr. Coppelius’ balcony window every day,” organizers said in a press release. “With the whole town bewildered by the crafts coming from Coppelius’ workshop, the duo sneak into his house. Hilarity ensues as they must embark on an elaborate escape plan to avoid To be taken. “Coppélia” was last staged by Ballet Workshop founder Sylvia Wanner upon her retirement in 2013. This revival production was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Wanner died in November 2021 without seeing the re-enactment. “It’s been a dream to stage this ballet for the past three years and we sincerely wish Sylvia was still here to see it,” said director and choreographer Kate Robbins. “It was her favorite ballet and the one she was best known for. “Apart from The Nutcracker, this show is by far the largest and most challenging production Ballet Workshop has ever undertaken, in terms of choreographic volume and difficulty for the ensemble cast,” she said. added. “The local community will be blown away by the professionalism and quality of performances from this young cast. We’ve stuck pretty closely to the original Bolshoi and Paris Opera stagings of the ballet, so the audience is truly in for an exciting ballet experience. The script is also filled with hilarious comedy and acting that makes this ballet a big family favorite,” Robbins said. The full-scale ballet will use the full London Symphony Orchestra score by Leo Delibes, as well as brand new sets, sets and costumes. The $20,000 production involves 65 artists, ranging in age from 3 to 65, and took 18 weeks to prepare. Noah Long is the ballet master who also performs the role of Dr. Coppelius. Guest performers from the Pacific Northwest are Abby Jayne DeAngelo and Guillaume Basso, who portray Swanhida and Franz. After rehearsing separately for Port Angeles cast members for several months, they arrived in Port Angeles on Tuesday to prep with the local cast ensemble three days before opening night. DeAngelo trained in the art of ballet with Marcia Dale Weary of Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet in her hometown of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She joined Pacific Northwest Ballet as a student in the professional division (2016-2018) and was promoted to apprentice and member of the Corps de Ballet in 2019. Basso, originally from Dijon, France, trained with Sylvain Boniface at the Dijon Conservatory and Bernard Boucher at the Paris Opera Ballet. Basso performed with Joffrey Ballet and Houston Ballet II before joining Pacific Northwest Ballet in 2015. In addition to Long, other main performer local cast members include Joyce’s Rob Shields as the town’s mayor, Sequim’s Katy Nelson as the innkeeper and, as the solo ballerinas featured in the act 3, Daphne Oakes, Amelia Brown, Courtney Smith and Gabby. .

Abby Jayne DeAngelo.



