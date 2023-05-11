5 Bollywood actresses who had the most expensive marriages

Weddings are big business in India. In Hindu traditions, the wedding ceremony is not a one-day process. The celebrations last 4-5 days and involve pre-wedding ceremonies like Sangeet, Haldi, Mehendi and Ring ceremony followed by Pheras and reception. People spend a fortune on these festivities to show off their social status. Many Bollywood celebrities have also spent millions of rupees on their wedding ceremony. There have been several Bollywood actresses who have had extravagant and expensive marriages. Here are a few:

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018 cost around $800,000. The couple had two marriages, one according to Hindu traditions and the other according to Christian customs. The wedding took place in Jodhpur, India and included several days of celebrations. Guests from all over the world were part of their royal wedding ceremony.

2. Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s wedding to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 cost around $750,000. The wedding took place in Tuscany, Italy, and included a private ceremony and reception. Their wedding was a dream affair that people still remember and cherish.

3. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor got married to actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The cost was estimated at around $500,000. The wedding took place in Mumbai, India and included several days of celebrations.

4. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 was estimated to be worth around $250,000. The wedding took place in Mumbai, India, and included a private ceremony and reception.

5. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 cost around $200,000. The wedding took place in Khandala, India, and included a week-long celebration with multiple events and parties.

Please note that these are estimates only and actual costs for these weddings may vary.

