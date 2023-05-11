Man shot while trying to break up fight outside El Compadre in Hollywood





A 42-year-old man is hospitalized in intensive care after trying to help a stranger who was being mugged outside a popular Hollywood restaurant following a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning outside the El Compadre Mexican restaurant in the 7400 block of Sunset Boulevard. We were cleaning up, putting away our gear for the night and these two cars pulled up, it looked like they were already having an altercation, Jorge Ramirez-Galdamez, an art event creator who had was hired by the restaurant. As he wrapped things up on the back patio, he said the argument between the two groups began to escalate. This guy got out of the backseat, ran to the other vehicle and out the window, with the window down, hit this woman repeatedly, then continued to open the door and hit her as she was unconscious, Ramirez-Galdamez said. When the 42-year-old came to the woman’s defense, the assailant drew a gun and shot her in the stomach. The shooter then took off in a Mercedes G Wagon with the female victim inside. Despite getting shot, Ramirez-Galdamez said he has no regrets about his actions. There are a lot of people who would turn the other cheek and walk away, he said. I couldn’t live with that on my conscience, knowing that poor girl could have been dead, and I could have done something about it. The 42-year-old has a long road to recovery, but his wife and five children will be by his side every step of the way. I’m very proud of him, our kids are proud of him, his wife, Delores Mckinniss, told KTLA. He is our hero and we could never be more grateful to this man. Ramirez-Galdamez is expected to be released from hospital soon, but will need reconstructive surgery, as well as time, to recover. His friends rode a GoFundMe Campaign to help his family through this difficult time. The shooting suspect remains at large.



