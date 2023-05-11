Deepika Padukone appears on the cover of Time magazine as a global star | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone is the latest global star to appear on the cover of Time magazine. He is credited with bringing the world to Bollywood with his work. In 2018, she was among the 100 people honored by the magazine on their list of the 100 most influential people. (Also read: Parveen Babi to Aishwarya Rai: Indian stars who appeared on the cover of Time magazine before Deepika Padukone) Deepika Padukone opened up about all the political backlash she’s faced so far in her interview for Time Magazine.

In her corresponding interview, Deepika is called the most popular actress in the most populous country in the world. On the cover, she is seen wearing an oversized beige suit and no shoes.

In the interview, Deepika spoke about the constant political backlash against her. She said, I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel anything about this. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it. Previously, Deepika’s film Padmaavat saw protests by Karni Sena; his visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to express his solidarity with the students, who were attacked by a mob, caused an outcry; and her saffron bikini from a Pathaan song has been widely discussed and debated online, with the film also witnessing boycott calls.

Deepika also spoke about India’s recent performance at the Oscars, where she also joined as a presenter. Telugu film RRR won Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers won Best Short Documentary. Deepika, however, thinks that is not enough. But I don’t think we should settle for an Oscar for a song and an Oscar for a documentary, she said. I hope we can see this as the start of an opportunity.

Deepika will next be seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller Project K opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in the works.

This is his second film with Siddharth Anand after delivering this year’s biggest hit, Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated for release on January 25, will also feature Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.