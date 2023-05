Neha Sharma says she was asked to network to find work in Bollywood: ‘I can’t attend parties and say mr kaam de do’

Actress Neha Sharma is proud of her decade-plus journey in the film industry, which she says hasn’t been easy due to the lack of good scripts and the lack of choices she has to contend with daily. The actress made her debut with 2007 Telugu film Chirutha and broke into Hindi films with star Emraan Hashmi 2010 Crook.

Since then, Neha has acted in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Tum Bin 2 and comedy Aneees Bazmee Mubarakan. She is currently preparing for her latest, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a romantic comedy that puts her opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Neha Sharma says it’s “not easy” to get good screenplays in the industry, where she’s rarely offered films so compelling she can’t say no. So, the actor says, her choices point to the best she has because she doesn’t have the privilege of sitting down and choosing. “I don’t even want to say that I get five good films offered in a year, no. I get maybe five, but then maybe they’re all really bad and one of them is decent. So you have to choose the right one. It’s not like I have 100 movies to choose from. Even after 15 years, it’s the same exercise. There’s a lot of luck involved in that, which you can’t fight and a whole lot of other stuff, which is networking, PR, visibility, all that stuff. “If it happens or doesn’t happen, there’s not much you can do. You can work hard on whatever film you have. If it works well, your chances of getting those 100 scripts might be a possibility. So when I make a film, I do it with conviction and I hope it goes well,” she says. The actor is no stranger to being “advised” on quite a few things to boost his career, one of which is socializing to find work. Neha confesses that she tried to attend Bollywood parties but soon realized that networking to apply for work was not her cup of tea. “At first I was told to network and be seen there. I went to a few things. You’d probably be in a corner, and no one would talk to you, that’s not the thing I want put myself through. It’s not something I can do. I’m an actor, I know how to act, I don’t know how to be, ‘Sir kaam de do.’ “That’s not what I do well, that’s not what I’m going to do. If you’re going to give me a role because I’m good at my job, so much the better, otherwise too bad, that’s fine. A million people come to Mumbai to be an actor, at least I was able to act for over a decade! Directed by Kushan Nandy and co-produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui, Jogira Sara Ra Ra also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, is set to be released on May 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/neha-sharma-says-she-was-asked-to-do-networking-to-get-work-in-bollywood-8603456/

