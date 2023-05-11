Entertainment
Actor Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of GBH after confronting drunk man outside his home | UK News
Actor Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to a man he confronted for making a noise while intoxicated outside his house.
The DCI Banks star, 57, has been charged with punching Karl Poole in the head after finding him and a friend drinking at the back of his driveway in the early hours of May 30, 2021.
Mr Poole fell to the ground and broke his skull when his head hit the pavement, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Tompkinson denied hitting Mr Poole and said he was “not responsible” for double skull fracture he supported.
The actor, who was living with his partner and seven-year-old son at the time, said he left his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside at around 5.30am after hearing “strange noises”.
Tompkinson called 999 after seeing the pair trying to get up and down multiple times while drinking from a bottle of Jagermeister, jurors heard.
While waiting to be connected, Tompkinson came out in his pajamas and dressing gown and told the men who he was calling.
He told the court that the two “very drunk” men “strongly objected to me complaining about their presence” and started walking towards him.
He said he had reached out to stop Mr Poole from going any further.
“I didn’t want to hurt him, I wanted to keep him from changing his mind and coming to me and further onto my property,” Tompkinson said.
He added that when he first spotted the men it was a “horrific sight” and he feared glass was breaking in an area where his partner’s child was playing.
Giving evidence in his defence, the Ballykissangel star said he made contact with Mr Poole’s face but ‘it wasn’t enough to bring down a sober man’.
He said it would be “professional suicide to do something as outrageous as assaulting someone”.
Prosecutors claimed Tompkinson ‘cracked’ and ‘castigated’ Mr Poole in ‘disgust’ at his behaviour.
The neighbor Caroline Davidsonwho was watching from her bedroom window, told the court she saw Tompkinson slap and punch Mr Poole, causing him to stumble and fall backwards, banging his head on the floor.
Tompkinson said he could not have hit Mr Poole as he was holding his phone.
On Thursday, a jury found him not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm after deliberating for just under two hours.
Tompkinson thanked the jury as he left the courtroom after being found not guilty.
Asked about his reaction as he left court, Tompkinson told reporters, “I just want to go home.”
He told the court during his trial that he had lost his acting job since being indicted and that any association with him in the industry was “pending” while the legal process hung over him.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/actor-stephen-tompkinson-found-not-guilty-of-gbh-after-allegedly-punching-man-12877440
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sustainability Report | Renesas
- Vehicle Inspection Tech Raises $100 Million for Major Expansion in US
- Fresh Turbulence at Wheels Up
- Pakistan. Army deployed across country as unrest sparked by Imran Khan’s arrest continues | Pakistan
- Actor Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of GBH after confronting drunk man outside his home | UK News
- Bayern Munich’s rumored shopping list for this summer
- Ubiquitous AI will bring big changes to SEO
- We want your views on busking in the city City of Edinburgh Council
- China appoints head of powerful new financial regulator as industry comes under closer scrutiny
- Ukraine: Donald Trump says he wants people to ‘stop dying’ but doesn’t say whether he wants Russia or Ukraine to win the war
- Rapid changes underway in the world of technology: PM Modi
- Erdogan could lose the elections in Türkiye. It would be a blow for Putin.