Actor Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of GBH after confronting drunk man outside his home | UK News

Actor Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to a man he confronted for making a noise while intoxicated outside his house.

The DCI Banks star, 57, has been charged with punching Karl Poole in the head after finding him and a friend drinking at the back of his driveway in the early hours of May 30, 2021.

Mr Poole fell to the ground and broke his skull when his head hit the pavement, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Tompkinson denied hitting Mr Poole and said he was “not responsible” for double skull fracture he supported.

The actor, who was living with his partner and seven-year-old son at the time, said he left his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside at around 5.30am after hearing “strange noises”.

Tompkinson called 999 after seeing the pair trying to get up and down multiple times while drinking from a bottle of Jagermeister, jurors heard.

While waiting to be connected, Tompkinson came out in his pajamas and dressing gown and told the men who he was calling.

He told the court that the two “very drunk” men “strongly objected to me complaining about their presence” and started walking towards him.

He said he had reached out to stop Mr Poole from going any further.

“I didn’t want to hurt him, I wanted to keep him from changing his mind and coming to me and further onto my property,” Tompkinson said.

He added that when he first spotted the men it was a “horrific sight” and he feared glass was breaking in an area where his partner’s child was playing.

Giving evidence in his defence, the Ballykissangel star said he made contact with Mr Poole’s face but ‘it wasn’t enough to bring down a sober man’.

He said it would be “professional suicide to do something as outrageous as assaulting someone”.

Picture:

Karl Poole seen outside Newcastle Crown Court



Prosecutors claimed Tompkinson ‘cracked’ and ‘castigated’ Mr Poole in ‘disgust’ at his behaviour.

The neighbor Caroline Davidsonwho was watching from her bedroom window, told the court she saw Tompkinson slap and punch Mr Poole, causing him to stumble and fall backwards, banging his head on the floor.

Tompkinson said he could not have hit Mr Poole as he was holding his phone.

On Thursday, a jury found him not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm after deliberating for just under two hours.

Tompkinson thanked the jury as he left the courtroom after being found not guilty.

Asked about his reaction as he left court, Tompkinson told reporters, “I just want to go home.”

He told the court during his trial that he had lost his acting job since being indicted and that any association with him in the industry was “pending” while the legal process hung over him.