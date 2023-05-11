Actress slams ‘fickle’ #MeToo movement and slams Hollywood for having ‘no moral backbone’





British actress Ruth Wilson denounced Hollywood’s inconsistency before and after the #MeToo era in an interview with The Guardian on Saturday. Wilson, who starred in TV shows Luther And The case, called out Hollywood’s actions during the Harvey Weinstein era, when the entire industry “were conniving agents, producers, public relations people to protect the powerful.” She said history is what made the #MeToo movement so “amazing” to see. But, she expressed her disappointment with Hollywood’s hypocrisy, including its attempt to turn a blind eye to people like Weinstein who knew “how to get people to the Oscars.” GWYNETH PALTROW TESTIFIES IN SKI COLLISION TRIAL THAT SHE INITIALLY BELIEVED THE ACCIDENT WAS A SEXUAL ASSAULT “To see the survival instinct,” she says. “You realize how fickle this industry is. There’s no moral backbone. People were saying, we were going to have a meeting about how we behaved and then everything will be fine. It blew my mind .” “It made me understand a whole side of human behavior,” she added. “So many people don’t really believe in anything but what makes them money. They’re opportunists. You see that. But it makes you wise about what you want, what’s important. Want you live in this world?” MOLLY WINGWALD CRITICIZED CANCEL CULTURE AS UNSUSTAINABLE: WERE BASICALLY A GROUP OF PURITANS Wilson has often spoken out about political and social issues, including Hollywood’s treatment of actresses while filming sex scenes, including her own experiences, which reportedly prompted her abrupt departure from Showtimes. The case in 2018. She never discussed the reasons for her decision to leave the show, but it was reported that she was bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and alleged that the set was “a hostile work environment”. where Wilson was pressured by series producer Sarah. Treem filming sex scenes she was uncomfortable with. HARVEY WEINSTEIN APPEALS NEW YORK RAPE CONVICTION AND DEMANDS NEW TRIAL “Time and time again, I’ve seen Sarah Treem try to cajole actors into stripping even though they were uncomfortable or not contractually obligated to do so,” a production insider said. at the time. “These things you’d think would come out of a 1950s man’s mouth.” Treem has declared that she is a “feminist” and claims she would “never say these things to an actor”. The Guardian asked Wilson if there was ever a suitable situation for an NDA to which she replied “No”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I don’t think there should be any NDAs,” she said. “If there’s a problem, there’s a problem. It needs to be dealt with, not put under NDA, so you can’t talk about it.”

