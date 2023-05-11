Entertainment
Marriage 101 hits 23 years of teaching students about healthy relationships
This spring, another 105 students have committed to taking “Marriage 101”. First taught in the spring of 2000, this year marks the 23rd anniversary of the course at Northwestern.
SESP Prof. Alexandra Solomon participated in the teaching of the Human Development and Psychological Services 340 course: Building Loving and Lasting Relationships: Marriage 101 since its inception — first as a facilitator and lecturer, then as a teacher 13 years ago. For her, it is “wild” that the class is now older than some of the students who follow it.
“When we started teaching (the course), I was a graduate student. I was not a mother. I was a newlywed,” Solomon said. “Now I’m basically the age of my students’ parents… We’re really entering the entire second generation of this class.”
Solomon said she still teaches the class even after all these years because of her belief in providing holistic relationship and sex education to emerging adults. By exposing students to this knowledge, she said she hopes they will avoid entering or creating the damaged relationships she has witnessed as a couples therapist.
According to Solomon, the median age of marriage has increased over the past 23 years, which means many current students will experience more romantic relationships than former students. Solomon said former Marriage 101 students were more likely to be engaged or married by the time they were in the class.
Due to the change in student relationship patterns, Solomon said she changed her curriculum to focus more on dating, breaking up, and starting over afterward.
“It’s also a relationship skill,” Solomon said. “How can you break your heart and stitch it back together and still love?”
The role of social media in relationships is also an important new dynamic to consider, she said. Solomon added that social media shapes student identities and how they interact with their romantic partners.
In class, Solomon said students discuss course content in small group sessions and reflect on their own experiences in physical journals because she thinks “relationships are old school.”
“We can process parts of relationships through technology, but really relationships are about the five senses, our bodies and our emotions,” Solomon said.
While the course primarily focuses on romantic relationships, Weinberg senior Konrad Schmid said he believes the course can teach anyone to be a better person.
One of the things he learned from the course was the idea of “relational self-awareness,” which Solomon focuses his work on.
“In relationships, it’s the idea that instead of finding the one you’re interested in, it’s more about being the one,” Schmid said. “It’s a really cool, nuanced view of the world and just a view of relationships in general.”
Schmid said he plans to take the course before he arrives at NU. He said his adviser called it a “cult class” because of the number of students who choose to take it each year.
SESP Junior Leah Ryzenman, who is also enrolled in the course, said the course was popular because of its applicability to students’ lives.
The class revolves around the students’ understanding of their upbringing and the impact of that on how they view relationships, she said. The lessons about vulnerability and compassion apply beyond romance, Ryzenman added.
“It’s not something that’s confined to a classroom, it’s going to be something you’ll be dealing with every day,” she said. “It’s a really fun and interesting course, but it’s also something that can be really useful to take with you.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @beatricedvilla
Related stories:
— NU Declassified: Unpacking the Marriage Pact – Data or Destiny?
— Bad this fall? The North West Marriage Pact is back!
— teachers. Eli Finkel and Alexandra Solomon explore the science behind successful marriages
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/11/campus/relationships-are-old-school-marriage-101-hits-23-years-of-teaching-students-about-healthy-relationships/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- M7.6 earthquake strikes near Tonga and there is no risk of tsunami
- Marriage 101 hits 23 years of teaching students about healthy relationships
- Westport tennis teams split matches with West Bridgewater
- Google enters folding market with $1,799 Pixel smartphone
- World Forum Expands Vision to Reimagine Education at The VI
- Hear why McCarthy says he won’t help Santos get re-elected
- ASEAN won’t give up peace in Myanmar despite lack of progress: Retno – Asia and the Pacific
- Actress slams ‘fickle’ #MeToo movement and slams Hollywood for having ‘no moral backbone’
- 14 Best Bridesmaid Dresses for Every Type of Wedding 2023
- Sustainability Report | Renesas
- Vehicle Inspection Tech Raises $100 Million for Major Expansion in US
- Fresh Turbulence at Wheels Up