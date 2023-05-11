Marriage 101 hits 23 years of teaching students about healthy relationships

This spring, another 105 students have committed to taking “Marriage 101”. First taught in the spring of 2000, this year marks the 23rd anniversary of the course at Northwestern.

SESP Prof. Alexandra Solomon participated in the teaching of the Human Development and Psychological Services 340 course: Building Loving and Lasting Relationships: Marriage 101 since its inception — first as a facilitator and lecturer, then as a teacher 13 years ago. For her, it is “wild” that the class is now older than some of the students who follow it.

“When we started teaching (the course), I was a graduate student. I was not a mother. I was a newlywed,” Solomon said. “Now I’m basically the age of my students’ parents… We’re really entering the entire second generation of this class.”

Solomon said she still teaches the class even after all these years because of her belief in providing holistic relationship and sex education to emerging adults. By exposing students to this knowledge, she said she hopes they will avoid entering or creating the damaged relationships she has witnessed as a couples therapist.

According to Solomon, the median age of marriage has increased over the past 23 years, which means many current students will experience more romantic relationships than former students. Solomon said former Marriage 101 students were more likely to be engaged or married by the time they were in the class.

Due to the change in student relationship patterns, Solomon said she changed her curriculum to focus more on dating, breaking up, and starting over afterward.

“It’s also a relationship skill,” Solomon said. “How can you break your heart and stitch it back together and still love?”

The role of social media in relationships is also an important new dynamic to consider, she said. Solomon added that social media shapes student identities and how they interact with their romantic partners.

In class, Solomon said students discuss course content in small group sessions and reflect on their own experiences in physical journals because she thinks “relationships are old school.”

“We can process parts of relationships through technology, but really relationships are about the five senses, our bodies and our emotions,” Solomon said.

While the course primarily focuses on romantic relationships, Weinberg senior Konrad Schmid said he believes the course can teach anyone to be a better person.

One of the things he learned from the course was the idea of ​​“relational self-awareness,” which Solomon focuses his work on.

“In relationships, it’s the idea that instead of finding the one you’re interested in, it’s more about being the one,” Schmid said. “It’s a really cool, nuanced view of the world and just a view of relationships in general.”

Schmid said he plans to take the course before he arrives at NU. He said his adviser called it a “cult class” because of the number of students who choose to take it each year.

SESP Junior Leah Ryzenman, who is also enrolled in the course, said the course was popular because of its applicability to students’ lives.

The class revolves around the students’ understanding of their upbringing and the impact of that on how they view relationships, she said. The lessons about vulnerability and compassion apply beyond romance, Ryzenman added.

“It’s not something that’s confined to a classroom, it’s going to be something you’ll be dealing with every day,” she said. “It’s a really fun and interesting course, but it’s also something that can be really useful to take with you.”

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @beatricedvilla

Related stories:

— NU Declassified: Unpacking the Marriage Pact – Data or Destiny?

— Bad this fall? The North West Marriage Pact is back!

— teachers. Eli Finkel and Alexandra Solomon explore the science behind successful marriages