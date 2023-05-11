Sushmita Sen Fans Curious About Her Love Life: Who Is She Dating?

Mumbai: Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses and a humble human being. She shares a lovely camaraderie with various prominent B-town personalities. Talking about her personal life, Sushmita Sen dated model Rohman Shawl in 2018 and later reportedly dated Lalit Modi.

After parting ways with Rohman Shawl, photos of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have gone viral. After some time, it was reported that Lalit and Sushmita also broke up and the Main actress Hoon Na started dating her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Yes, Sushmita Sen is often seen with Rohman Shawl these days and that lends credence to suspicions that they are back in a relationship. On May 7, 2023, Sushmita Sen attended India’s Most Stylish Awards Ceremony and she came to join the event with her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl and daughter, Alisha.

Sen graced the event with her appearance, but what caught the eye was her appearance with Rohman Shawl. Photos of a former Miss Universe with her ex-boyfriend are going viral like wildfire. Internet users want to know with whom the actress of Arya 3 is in a relationship and many Internet users are actively participating in the debate.

Talking about who is dating Sen, a few reports claim that she has not split up with Lalit Modi and they have given each other space. These reports also cite sources who claim that Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen are just friends now and actress Biwi No.1 is still dating Lalit Modi.

Well, whether Sushmita Sen is dating Rohman Shawl or Lalit Modi is still a tough conundrum until official confirmation and all we can say is we wish the Sirf Tum actress a happy life.