Time covers featuring Bollywood actors over the years. Internet chooses a favorite





A throwback to Parveen Babi on the cover of Time. (courtesy: BollyBlindsNGOssip) New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is making headlines thanks to her appearance on the cover of the iconic TIME Magazine. The interview and photos of the actress are already earning her praise. Since this is a big moment for Bollywood, several fans have also gone down memory lane and revisited the magazine’s previous covers featuring Bollywood stars. A Reddit page dedicated to Bollywood shared the covers in question. A Bollywood star’s first appearance on the cover of TIME was by Parveen Babi nearly 50 years ago in 1976, according to the post. Next came Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2003, Shah Rukh Khan in 2004, Aamir Khan in 2012 as well as 2013, Priyanka Chopra in 2016 and now, Deepika Padukone in 2023. The post was shared with the legend, Bollywood actors and actresses on the cover of TIME Magazine over the years has garnered a slew of responses from users. In response to the post, one user said: Mothers mother! Parvean [Babi] was a pioneer. Another user said, So Parveen [Babi] was the first to appear? She was probably a very big name at the time. Also, Deepika moves. So happy for her. Referring to SRK’s cover, another comment reads: Same, SRK channels peak Mohan Bhargav from Swades energy in this image. About Aamir Khan, one user wrote: Aamir has an interesting face. Check out the post here: BW actors and actresses on the cover of Time magazine over the years

by u/dalandkhichdi In BollyBlindsNGOssip Meanwhile, in Deepika Padukone’s profile by TIME Magazine, the actor opened up about his professional and personal journey in the industry over the years. In her interview, Deepika Padukone also spoke about the continued support of her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Talking about the lifetime of actresses impacted by marriage and children, Deepika said, I never had that experience because [Ranveer Singh] has always put me, my dreams and my ambitions first. In the same interview, Deepika Padukone also shared her thoughts on today’s relationships and the need for every couple to accept that their journey will be unique. In a video shared by TIME Magazine, she said, That said, I’m not just thinking of my parents but of this whole generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things I feel as a couple today. today. I look like a love guru. [laughs] but i feel like there is a lack of patience and i think that is something we can all learn from, not just me and ranveer from our parents but i think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is number one.” On the work side, Deepika Padukone will be seen jawan And Fighter.

