Entertainment
Quirky Canadian actor Harland Williams returns to deliver comedy
Sometimes character actors steal a scene. Harland Williams did just that by appearing as a hitchhiker/mass murderer in the 1998 Farrelly Brothers classic Theres Something About Mary. Williams scored laughs while playing against a beleaguered Ben Stiller.
I can’t say enough about Ben Stiller, who starred in the movie but was so kind to let me do what I had to when I was in the car with him during our scene, Williams said. Some actors compete for attention, but Ben knew he had to be the straight man. It was an amazing experience since the Farrellys let me improvise and I had so much fun with my scene. In Something About Mary, like all the movies I’m in, I just try to inject something into it to give it a bit of punch.
Williams, 60, made his mark in small roles such as the wacky cop in 1994’s Dumb and Dumber, as a wild motorcycle racer in 1999’s Superstar and as a horse-killing stoner in 1999’s Half Baked. years 1998.
There’s a sequel coming for Half Baked all these years later, Williams said by phone from his Los Angeles home. I can’t wait to (be in) it. Sadly (Half-Baked stars) Jim (Breuer) and Dave (Chappelle) aren’t among them. It was incredibly cool to make an impact in those movies in smaller roles, but I also had bigger roles.
Williams starred as the goofy astronaut in the underrated 1997 film RocketMan and the surf instructor in the forgettable 2006 film Surf School.
The interesting part about these movies was where they were filmed, Williams said. We shot RocketMan in Moab and it felt like we were really on Mars. Utah is so beautiful. I agreed to do Surf School since I worked on a film in Costa Rica for 10 days surrounded by beautiful women, Williams said. It wasn’t a bad concert.
The Toronto native has been a voice-over artist on animated programs such as Oddballs, Puppy Dog Pals and Super Pup Z.
All that work pays the bills and it helps my stand-up since people know me from the movies and TV shows I’m in, Williams said.
Williams started as a stand-up and actor in 1989 in Toronto, and it’s as a comedian that the hell will visit the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend. As much as I loved acting, I never stopped doing comedy, Williams said. There’s nothing quite like stepping onto a stage and letting it rip, talking about whatever pops into your head.
Political correctness and cancel culture are some of the topics Williams will discuss when he performs Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club.
People need to start standing up for themselves in this world of cancellation, Williams said. You have to be tougher. But I know Americans are tougher since that was obvious to me when I moved from Canada. I had to modify my equipment when I arrived in America. I was killing in Canada with some jokes but they fell flat in America. People here like a more abrasive humor. It’s funny for them to see a John Belushi smash a can of beer on his head. Canadians like more cerebral humor. They have more in common with the British, who like more thoughtful and quirky jokes. But Americans want it to fall on them, so that’s what I’ve been doing for years because there’s a big difference between Canada and America.
But Spokane is not far from the Canadian border. I think that’s one of the reasons I love Spokane so much,” Williams said. This city reminds me of my home. I feel more comfortable in cities that are normally cold, relatively remote geographically and wooded. I’m always in my element when I return to Spokane.
