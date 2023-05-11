Trump STANDS BY Access Hollywood tape: Refuses to withdraw comments

Donald Trump has backed the infamous comments he made on the 2005 Access Hollywood tape and says he won’t take them back.

CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins pressed him on the infamous “Catch ’em by the p****” tape that aired during the rape and libel trial of E. John Carroll.

A New York jury found on Tuesday that the former president sexually abused and defamed the writer after accusing him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman bathroom in 1996.

She was awarded $5 million in damages in a case that Trump said was part of a “witch hunt.”

It came during a tense town hall where Trump called Collins a “mean person”, refused to say he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and called January 6 a “beautiful day”.

“There was a recorded deposition of you in October, and you defended comments you made on that ‘Access Hollywood’ tape about being able to grab women any way you want.” Do you maintain those comments,” Collins asked.

“I said women leave you, I didn’t say you catch, I said women let you know, you didn’t use that word but if you look, women leave you” , Trump said. ‘Now they said are you going to take that back? I said, look, it’s been like this for a million years.

“I want to be honest, that’s how it was,” he added. “You want me to take that back. I can’t take it back because it’s true,’ Trump added.

The comments came after Collins also pressed Trump about Tuesday’s New York verdict that found he was responsible for Carroll’s sexual assault in a department article in the 1990s. Trump denied the charge. The town hall was his first public appearance since the verdict, where he was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

“What do you say to voters who say that disqualifies you from being president?” Collins asked him.

“There weren’t too many because my numbers just — they went up,” Trump said as the audience cheered and cheered.

"I want to be honest, that's how it was," he added. "You want me to take that back. I can't take it back because it's true,' Trump added during his comments on the tape alongside Billy Bush (right) and Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker (center)

The former president repeated he didn’t know Carroll, then repeatedly insulted her – accusing her of ‘hanky panky’, claiming she had a cat called ‘Vagina’ and treated her husband of “monkey”. He criticized US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, appointed to the post by President Bill Clinton.

“This woman, I don’t know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is. I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband, kind John Johnson. He was a very nice news anchor. She called him a monkey, happens to be African American. I called him a monkey,’ Trump said.

“The judge didn’t allow us to put this on. Her dog or cat was named Vagina, the judge didn’t allow us to put this on,” he added.

“We had an awful Justice Clinton appointed. He allowed her to put everything in it,” he said.

Trump also said of Carroll: ‘What kind of woman meets someone and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing panky in a dressing room, I don’t know if she was married at the time or not. John Johnson, I feel sorry for you.

The 70-minute town hall was tense from the start and raced from topic to topic at breakneck speed. Neither Trump nor Collins – who fought when he was president and she was a White House reporter – gave an inch, engaging in repeated back and forth on a number of topics.

The two of them even rose from their chairs to face off in a head-on collision with Trump’s assertions and Collins’ throwbacks making fiery television. The voters in the room didn’t get a chance to ask many questions amid the head-to-head of the two.

Biden hit out at Trump after the event, posting on Twitter: “Do you want another four years of this?”

Trump blasted Collins when she pressed him to explain why he had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida, calling her a “mean person.”

The former president argued that he was allowed to have the documents under the Presidential Records Act.

“That’s not what the Presidential Record Act says,” Collins said, adding that she had read the entire law.

Trump then claimed that Barack Obama and Joe Biden had documents – Obama did not. Biden handed over his when he found them.

“They didn’t attack Joe Biden’s house, they didn’t attack Obama,” Trump said.

Collins pressed him on the matter, telling him that Biden had not ignored a subpoena on the matter like Trump had and asked him why he had not handed over the requested material.

‘Can I speak? Are you ready? said Trump in the middle of his aggressive questioning.

“I would like you to answer the question. That’s why I asked for it,” Collins said.

“You’re a mean person, I’ll tell you that,” Trump told her.

Collins ignored his insult and said, “Can you answer why you kept the documents?”

Their wild exchange continued as Collins pressed him, “Do you still have any classified documents?”

” Are you ready ? Trump asked her.

‘Do you?’ she pressed.

“No, no, I don’t have any classified documents,” he said, but added, “They’re automatically declassified when I take them.”

He also argued that he had every right to take them.