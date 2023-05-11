DSO Neighborhood Concerts cap a busy music weekend – Macomb Daily

Connect with us

It’s always special when the Detroit Symphony Orchestra plays its neighborhood concerts, but this time it’s even better.

The DSO’s Music Director, Jader Bignamini, will make rare appearances leading the DSO outside the orchestra hall, conducting pieces from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” as well as Bootsini’s Violin Concerto No. Paganini, with violinist Giuseppe Gibboni. After a 7:30 p.m. concert Thursday, May 11 at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, the series wraps up at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Meyer Theater in Monroe and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at the Seligman Center in Detroit Country Day. School campus in Beverly Hills.

Tickets are $30 general admission, $10 for students and educators. 313-576-5111 or dso.org for more information.

Other musical events of note this weekend (all subject to change) include:

FRIDAY MAY 12

Grand Funk Railroad co-founder Mark Farner and his American band play at District 142, 142 Maple St., Wyandotte. Doors 6 p.m., district142live.com.

Grand Funk Railroad co-founder Mark Farner and his American band will perform at District 142 in Wyandotte on Friday, May 12. (Photo courtesy of Mark Farner)

Gospel singers Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tamela Mann, Charles Jenkins and Jekalyn perform during an 8 p.m. Mother’s Day celebration at the Fox Theater, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray comes home to a show at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave. Doors 7 p.m. 313-961-5451 or thefillmoredetroit.com.

“Jersey Boys” played the alumni star in “Hang On A Frankie Valli Tribute” at 8 p.m. at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. Fourteen Mile Road, Warren. 586-268-3200 or andiamoshowroom.com.

Syndicated rock radio personality Eddie Trunk performs his ‘That Metal Show’ at the Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield Township. Doors at 7 p.m. Music by the Sunset Blvd Band. 586-933-3503 or dieselconcerts.com.

Texan singer-songwriter Kristen Kelly heads north to play at 8 p.m. at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. Keith Cotaling opens. 248-783-7105 or 20frontstreet.com.

New York electronic artist Yaeji headlines the Majestic Theater, 4140 Woodward Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ouri. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com.

Brooklyn roots rocker McKinley James makes his Detroit debut, backed by the Firewalkers and Stomp Rockets, at 2000 Brooklyn, Brooklyn and Beech Streets, Detroit. 313-500-1475 or thelagerhouse.com.

Arizona comedy metal band Psychostick joins Bit Brigade and Bathroom of the Future at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. Doors 7 p.m. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com.

Beau Clair, Metawav. and Aeolus dominate the decks of the Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave. Detroit. Doors 9 p.m. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com.

Singer Kimmie Horne is at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe until Saturday May 13. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. 313-882-5399 or dirtydogjazz.com.

Halloween brings the heavy at 7.30pm at Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland. Salvations End, Generation Day and Wisher are also on the bill. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com.

Illinois’ Icon For Hire headlines Hooked Like Helen, Coldville and Deadwitxh at Small’s, 10339 Conant St. Hamtramck. Doors 7 p.m. 313-873-1117 or smallsbardetroit.com.

British DJ Zomboy headlines a two-stage Detroit Bass City Show at the Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit. 248-434-7699 or russellindustrialcenter.com.

Local mainstays The Reefermen rock at 7 p.m. at Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux Road, Detroit. 313-882-8560 orcadieuxcafe.com.

The Djangophonique acoustic gypsy jazz ensemble plays at 8 p.m. at Trinity House, 38840 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia. 734-464-6302 or trinityhousetheatre.org.

Brazilian-American singer-songwriter Alexia Bomtempo performs at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at Cliff Bell’s, 2030 Park Ave., Detroit. 313-961-2543 or cliffbells.com.

Loudon Wainwright III brings his long career of favorites to The Ark at 8 p.m. 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.

