DSO Neighborhood Concerts cap a busy music weekend – Macomb Daily





It’s always special when the Detroit Symphony Orchestra plays its neighborhood concerts, but this time it’s even better. The DSO’s Music Director, Jader Bignamini, will make rare appearances leading the DSO outside the orchestra hall, conducting pieces from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” as well as Bootsini’s Violin Concerto No. Paganini, with violinist Giuseppe Gibboni. After a 7:30 p.m. concert Thursday, May 11 at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, the series wraps up at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Meyer Theater in Monroe and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at the Seligman Center in Detroit Country Day. School campus in Beverly Hills. Tickets are $30 general admission, $10 for students and educators. 313-576-5111 or dso.org for more information. Other musical events of note this weekend (all subject to change) include: FRIDAY MAY 12 Grand Funk Railroad co-founder Mark Farner and his American band play at District 142, 142 Maple St., Wyandotte. Doors 6 p.m., district142live.com. Gospel singers Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tamela Mann, Charles Jenkins and Jekalyn perform during an 8 p.m. Mother’s Day celebration at the Fox Theater, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com. Detroit rapper Babyface Ray comes home to a show at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave. Doors 7 p.m. 313-961-5451 or thefillmoredetroit.com. “Jersey Boys” played the alumni star in “Hang On A Frankie Valli Tribute” at 8 p.m. at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. Fourteen Mile Road, Warren. 586-268-3200 or andiamoshowroom.com. Syndicated rock radio personality Eddie Trunk performs his ‘That Metal Show’ at the Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield Township. Doors at 7 p.m. Music by the Sunset Blvd Band. 586-933-3503 or dieselconcerts.com. Texan singer-songwriter Kristen Kelly heads north to play at 8 p.m. at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. Keith Cotaling opens. 248-783-7105 or 20frontstreet.com. New York electronic artist Yaeji headlines the Majestic Theater, 4140 Woodward Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ouri. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com. Brooklyn roots rocker McKinley James makes his Detroit debut, backed by the Firewalkers and Stomp Rockets, at 2000 Brooklyn, Brooklyn and Beech Streets, Detroit. 313-500-1475 or thelagerhouse.com. Arizona comedy metal band Psychostick joins Bit Brigade and Bathroom of the Future at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. Doors 7 p.m. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com. Beau Clair, Metawav. and Aeolus dominate the decks of the Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave. Detroit. Doors 9 p.m. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com. Singer Kimmie Horne is at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe until Saturday May 13. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. 313-882-5399 or dirtydogjazz.com. Halloween brings the heavy at 7.30pm at Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland. Salvations End, Generation Day and Wisher are also on the bill. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com. Illinois’ Icon For Hire headlines Hooked Like Helen, Coldville and Deadwitxh at Small’s, 10339 Conant St. Hamtramck. Doors 7 p.m. 313-873-1117 or smallsbardetroit.com. British DJ Zomboy headlines a two-stage Detroit Bass City Show at the Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit. 248-434-7699 or russellindustrialcenter.com. Local mainstays The Reefermen rock at 7 p.m. at Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux Road, Detroit. 313-882-8560 orcadieuxcafe.com. The Djangophonique acoustic gypsy jazz ensemble plays at 8 p.m. at Trinity House, 38840 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia. 734-464-6302 or trinityhousetheatre.org. Brazilian-American singer-songwriter Alexia Bomtempo performs at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at Cliff Bell’s, 2030 Park Ave., Detroit. 313-961-2543 or cliffbells.com. Loudon Wainwright III brings his long career of favorites to The Ark at 8 p.m. 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org. SATURDAY MAY 13 Pianist-vocalist Michael Cavanaugh joins the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s PNC Pops Series for “The Music of Elton John” at 8 p.m. at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Cavanaugh repeats the show with a return visit on July 19. 313-576-5111 or dso.org. Rosanne Cash, one of Johnny’s daughters, performs a breakfast benefit at St. Andrew’s at 8 p.m. at the Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, 734-668-8397 or michtheater.org. Christian rock mainstay Stryper rock at 7 p.m. at Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com. The New Gathering Orchestra, led by Michigan bassist Rodney Whitaker (Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University) performs its first concert at 8 p.m. at the Carr Center, 15 E. Kirby St.. 313-437-9244 or thecarcenter .org. The Candace Nicole Experience Vol. 2 brings its neo-soul to The Cube at Fisher Music Center at 8 p.m. 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org. Mark Randisi is back for another “Sounds of Sinatra” show at 8 p.m. with the Motor City Jazz Orchestra at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. Fourteen Mile Road, Warren. 586-268-3200 or andiamoshowroom.com. Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein of horror punk band The Misfits performs at 10pm at Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield Township. 586-933-3503 or dieselconcerts.com. Influential British punk band GBH plays with MDC and NITS at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. Doors 7 p.m. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com. Everything Evil is headlining five bands at the Pike Room in the Crofoot, 1 S. Saginaw St. Doors at 7 p.m., 248-858-9333 or thecrofoot.com. The Dirk Kroll Band performs at 7 p.m. at Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux Road, Detroit. 313-882-8560 or cadieuxcafe.com. Favorite local singer-songwriter Jill Jack is back for an 8 p.m. show at Trinity House, 38840 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia. 734-464-6302 or trinityhousetheatre.org. At home in Detroit and Windsor, trumpeter Russ Macklem performs at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Cliff Bell’s, 2030 Park Ave., Detroit. 313-961-2543 or cliffbells.com. The Phoenix quartet Troubled Minds head out at 9 p.m. for a show with Honey Creek, Sincerely and Panda House at the Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit. 313-500-1475 or thelagerhouse.com. Mary Fahl of The October Project performs with her own band at 8 p.m. at The Ark 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org. SUNDAY MAY 14 Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle co-headline a ‘Mother’s Day Tribute’ at 6 p.m. at the Fox Theater, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com. Contemporary R&B singer Kali Uchis brings her Red Moon in Venus tour to town at The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave. Doors 7 p.m. 313-961-5451 or thefillmoredetroit.com. The modern rock band from Houston Waterparks pours into the Crofoot Ballroom, 1 S. Saginaw St. Doors at 6 p.m. 248-858-9333 or thecrofoot.com. Connecticut metalcore quintet Currents perform at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors 6 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com. Californian punk rock troupe SWMRs play at Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Doors 7 p.m. 248-820-5596 or thelovingtouchferndale.com. Britain’s Bury Tomorrow headbangs at 8 p.m. at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit. 313-757-7942 or elclubdetroit.com. Caravan Gypsy ended the weekend with 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. shows at Cliff Bell’s, 2030 Park Ave., Detroit. 313-961-2543 or cliffbells.com. Deb Talan of The Weepies goes solo at 7:30 p.m. at The Ark 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.

